Do you find your 'velcro dog' endearing or frustrating?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), if you’re dealing with a velcro dog there’s a good chance that you taught them to behave this way. If you constantly give your dog positive reinforcement, pets or treats every time they come up to you, they quickly learn that they’ll be rewarded for clingy behavior.

If you’ve adopted a rescue dog who has dealt with abandonment in the past, they may have a higher likelihood of being a velcro dog. Older dogs that develop vision and hearing impairment can turn into velcro dogs since they find comfort in having their human nearby. Energetic or “busy” dogs who are under-stimulated may simply follow you around out of boredom.

There are certain breeds of dogs who are more prone to becoming velcro dogs. For example, dogs that have been bred as lap dogs (such as chihuahuas or cavalier king Charles spaniel) or even working dogs (such as German shepherds or golden retrievers) are very dependent on humans and can be more likely to be velcro dogs.

The best thing you can do to set your puppy up for success is by setting firm and consistent boundaries while they are young. Make sure they have their own bed at night and only give positive reinforcement and rewards when appropriate — such as when they successfully follow a command.