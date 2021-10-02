Do you find your 'velcro dog' endearing or frustrating?

Who doesn’t want to be around someone who loves and adores them?
People often adopt a dog to have a loyal and constant companion. Sometimes that ever-present dog can become a little overwhelming and frustrating.
Let’s face it, having a dog at your feet while cooking can be hazardous. A dog following you up and down the staircase can easily become a tripping concern. Dealing with a dog who won’t let you go the bathroom alone can be irritating.
At the same time, having a dog who snuggles up next to you on the couch can make the irritants of a velcro dog much more tolerable.
You may be wondering what exactly defines having a velcro dog? The tell-tale sign of a velcro dog is that he/she never stops following you around the house/yard and is constantly saddled up beside you. They kept a vigilant eye on you and sense when you might get up and change locations.
Sometimes, velcro dogs get confused with dogs suffering from separation anxiety. Although dogs can have both, they are not one and the same.
A major distinction is that a velcro dog wants to be as close as possible to their person/people when they’re around, while dogs with separation anxiety panic when their owner is gone. Keep in mind that many dogs that exhibit separation anxiety are also velcro dogs, but not all velcro dogs have separation anxiety.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), if you’re dealing with a velcro dog there’s a good chance that you taught them to behave this way. If you constantly give your dog positive reinforcement, pets or treats every time they come up to you, they quickly learn that they’ll be rewarded for clingy behavior.
If you’ve adopted a rescue dog who has dealt with abandonment in the past, they may have a higher likelihood of being a velcro dog. Older dogs that develop vision and hearing impairment can turn into velcro dogs since they find comfort in having their human nearby. Energetic or “busy” dogs who are under-stimulated may simply follow you around out of boredom.
There are certain breeds of dogs who are more prone to becoming velcro dogs. For example, dogs that have been bred as lap dogs (such as chihuahuas or cavalier king Charles spaniel) or even working dogs (such as German shepherds or golden retrievers) are very dependent on humans and can be more likely to be velcro dogs.
The best thing you can do to set your puppy up for success is by setting firm and consistent boundaries while they are young. Make sure they have their own bed at night and only give positive reinforcement and rewards when appropriate — such as when they successfully follow a command.
But what do you do if your dog is older and already exhibits these traits? There are still a number of things you can do to try to stop the behavior. Teaching your dog the “stay” command — and giving positive reinforcement when they follow it — is incredibly useful in preventing them from following you everywhere. They will soon learn that they will be rewarded for not constantly sticking by your side.
Another trick is to get your dog mentally stimulating toys that will give them something to focus on other than your every movement. It may take your dog weeks or even months to get past their velcro habits, but they can learn to give you some space.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care:
Jontu is a 4-year-old neutered male German shepherd/lab mix who has tons of energy and is ready to run and play ball all day. He would prefer a home with kids over 8-years-old and we recommend no apartments due to his high energy level.
Zeus is a 2-year-old neutered male pitbull mix. This dapper gentleman is very sweet, yet very shy and is looking for a laid-back home where he can acclimate at his own pace. Once he feels safe, he is ready to party.
Zeus loves to zoom and play with toys. He is the ultimate snuggler and wants nothing more than to be a lap dog. We recommend kids at least 12-years-old or an adult only home for Zeus and he must be the only pet in the home.
Trigger is a 6-year-old black lab mix. This big boy is seeking a quiet home after being abandoned in downtown Council Bluffs. He can be reactive towards dogs and strangers while in his kennel but is quite the gentleman when taken out.
He seems to like to keep his people to himself, so being the only pet in the home would suit him just fine. He would do best with older kids as he prefers more of a laid-back environment.
The way to Shirley’s heart is through treats. She is a 5-year-old husky mix and can be a bit nervous with new people but by way of treats and a little relationship building — her true goofy self comes out. She came to us as a stray and has an eye condition called cherry eye. She has had surgery but will still have visible tissue difference with that eye due to how it healed.
She will need a home that will dedicate time to keep her physically and mentally stimulated through puzzle games, hiking, playing fetch, training sessions and anything else to keep her busy and happy.
Please read these pets’ profiles along with all their animal friends at the Midlands Humane Society at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. Please note, MHS will remain closed on Sundays until further notice.