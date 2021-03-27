Do you have what it takes to care for a special needs pet?

Cats with a missing foreleg may have trouble landing properly when jumping down from a high place, so place plenty of soft cushions around for safe landings. A cat with a missing hind leg may not be able to jump up very high. For such a cat, a multi-level cat perch with a staggered-level design may work better than one with a vertical post design.

At first, your cat may need assistance with grooming areas that would normally be groomed by the now-missing leg. Cats are resourceful, though, so your three-legged cat may devise new ways of grooming. Be cautious when touching your cat near the stump of the missing leg because this area may be very sensitive. To make your cat’s favorite spots more accessible, install ramps. If the windowsill is a special place for your cat, put a chair close by to make it easier to access.

Make sure that food and water are within easy reach.

Using the litter box may be challenging at first and you can encourage your cat by helping to cover and dig, and by ensuring that the litter is kept clean. You may need to adjust the size of the litter box based on your cat’s abilities. Depending on what limb is missing, the cat may not be able to stoop down and may stand to urinate, so you may need to get a litter box with high sides.