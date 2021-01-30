Do you want to play with puppies and kittens at Midlands Humane Society?

Each animal playdate will occur in separate rooms — with your group only — that will be cleaned after each session.

There will be a limit to the same five people per group, with one adult required.

Sessions are broken into 15 or 30 minute intervals and the cost to participate is $50 for 15 minutes and $100 for 30 minutes.

There will be at least two puppies present per playdate, three to four kittens per playdate or you can choose an MHS ambassador dog, who is a calmer adult dog, which may be a great option if you have children who love animals but may be nervous around young, energetic kittens or puppies.

Feel free to snap as many photos of your time with the animals, and as a bonus, you can add on a Valentine-themed photo option where we will take a photo, print it out for you and place it in a keepsake photo envelope that you can take home that same day for just $10.

An opportunity like this does not present itself very often. The chance to watch your children engage with animals in a safe and secure setting is priceless.

And, knowing that you are helping shelter animals while giving your loved ones an unforgettable gift is simply awesome.