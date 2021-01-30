Do you want to play with puppies and kittens at Midlands Humane Society?

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and February is well known as the month filled with hearts, candies, kisses and hugs.
Normally this time of year, staff and volunteers are planning our Wag-A-Gram Valentine deliveries with “Canine Cupids” to bring smiles, roses and cookies to lucky recipients at area businesses, homes, schools and nursing homes.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, making deliveries to these locations this year is not permissible in many cases or, at the very least, challenging to arrange.
But because Wag-A-Grams is such an important fundraiser to help with the care of animals at the shelter, coupled with all the positive attention this event generates, we still wanted to plan an activity to help celebrate this month of love.
So, Midlands Humane Society wants to be part of your valentine plans. We are very excited to announce we are offering the opportunity to play with puppies, kittens or adult MHS Ambassador dogs at our location, 1020 Railroad Ave. on Feb. 12, 13 and 14, for our first ever “Be My Valentine” — Puppy Snuggles and Kitten Cuddles event.
Just imagine the smiles and giggles as your child or grandchild plays with adorable baby animals at our facility. We will follow safety guidelines, such as requiring facemasks in the building and the use of hand sanitizer before and after each “playdate.”
Each animal playdate will occur in separate rooms — with your group only — that will be cleaned after each session.
There will be a limit to the same five people per group, with one adult required.
Sessions are broken into 15 or 30 minute intervals and the cost to participate is $50 for 15 minutes and $100 for 30 minutes.
There will be at least two puppies present per playdate, three to four kittens per playdate or you can choose an MHS ambassador dog, who is a calmer adult dog, which may be a great option if you have children who love animals but may be nervous around young, energetic kittens or puppies.
Feel free to snap as many photos of your time with the animals, and as a bonus, you can add on a Valentine-themed photo option where we will take a photo, print it out for you and place it in a keepsake photo envelope that you can take home that same day for just $10.
An opportunity like this does not present itself very often. The chance to watch your children engage with animals in a safe and secure setting is priceless.
And, knowing that you are helping shelter animals while giving your loved ones an unforgettable gift is simply awesome.
More information can be found on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org.
You will reserve and pay for your session and then you will be contacted within 48 hours to schedule your specific day and time as well as which animal group you want to spend time with for this Valentine event.
The puppies and kittens taking part in this event are not yet ready for adoption, so we encourage everyone to watch our Facebook page for all the adoption details.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care: How gorgeous is Star? She is a 7-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair, who will probably get adopted quickly as she is a highly sought-after breed.
Palmer is a 3-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is as cute as a button.
Are you looking for an adventure buddy? Sadie could be your gal. She is a 2.5-year-old spayed female Belgian Malinois mix who has all the great qualities of the breed- she is intelligent, loyal, full of energy and will thrive in a home with breed experience that can provide daily mental and physical exercise.
Sadie can be an escape artist so her new owner must be ready to provide outside supervision and use precautions to keep her safe.
She gets along with other dogs her size, but she needs a home with no cats.
We recommend a home with kids ages 8 and older, and a home with a large yard.
Preston is a 3-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is ready to liven up your home.
These great pets and all their friends are available to meet. Just call 712-396-2270 and make an appointment.
Don’t forget to make your reservation for our “Be My Valentine” event. We expect time slots to fill up quickly.
If you have questions regarding this fundraiser, please call Kori at 712-396-2264 or email knelson@midlnandshumanesociety.org.