Do your part to keep dogs safe in and around water

We are knee-deep in summer. The cool oasis of a pool, pond or lake beckons us to dip our toes (or paws) under the cool surface.
Amid the joy and fun that water can provide, it can also be a deceivingly dangerous place. Dogs love going on adventures and are often drawn to water. Keep in mind, not all dogs can swim, and even those that can swim may still find themselves in trouble.
Many times, problems occur when it’s time to get out of the water after they’ve been for a dip. Some dogs may have arthritis, which can make climbing out of water difficult. Some dogs may just get stuck because the sides of the pond or lake are steep or slippery or covered in tall grass, sticks and weeds.
In a pool, a dog may panic and not know where the stairs are located. Even worse, in a pool with only ladders, it would be nearly impossible for a dog to figure out an exit plan. For homeowners with a pool in their backyard, be especially careful with senior dogs or ones who suffer from a loss of hearing or sight impairment, as they can become startled and fall in.
Even a strong dog can suddenly tire mid-swim, or there could be a strong current or they could just get stuck in the sand/mud, so be on the look-out for any problems.
What should you do to help a drowning pet? First of all, never risk your life for a drowning pet. Do not go into dangerous water (cold/icy water, fast running water, water with a strong current, if there are large or unseen rocks, or any water where you don’t know the depth, etc.) to rescue your dog. As hard as this is ... it is so very important that you prioritize your safety first.
If you find your pet unconscious in water, you can check the mucous membranes for a grey or bluish discoloration which would mean your pet has been deprived of oxygen. Ascertain if your pet is breathing. If they are not breathing (and you can physically perform the following task), hold your pet upside down and gently shake them as this can encourage them to breathe on their own.
You should also try to place them on their right-hand side with their head lower than their body. Locate the last ribs and push into the dent beside these in an upward motion, towards their head, to try and force out any weeds, debris or water and encourage them to breathe. Repeat this four or five times for up to a minute. If they do not begin to come around or start breathing and there is no pulse, start rescue breaths and, if appropriate, begin CPR.
Dogs can suffer from secondary drowning, just like humans. So, even if your dog appears to make a full recovery, but they were unconscious in the water, they do need to be seen by a vet as soon as possible.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Prevention is key to avoiding a tragedy in the water. Always be extra cautious when you are near water with your dog. If they are likely to make a dash for it, make sure you put them on the lead until you are at a safe distance.
Dogs don’t understand about preserving their energy by treading water, so if they are in the water, they will just keep swimming, meaning they will tire more quickly than a person in the same situation. Even if your dog is a strong swimmer, you’ll still need to make sure they always wear a life jacket if you’re taking them out on a boat.
Not only will it help them to float if they fall in but will also give people trying to save them something to grab onto. So, have fun in the sun and play in the water with your dog, but keep it safe for all involved!
You can now register for the fourth Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show. This year’s event will be held Aug. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Thunderbowl. There are 13 classes with trophies for the first, second and third place winners in each class along with five “Best of” trophies.
Registrations are preferred to be done online at motosho.com. Simply scroll through the car shows listed and click on Wags & Wheels. Just follow the directions and your vehicle can be registered quickly and easily with payment done via PayPal.
If you have questions, contact Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Ed and Linda Kemp:
Atlas is a 5-year-old neutered male Husky. This handsome guy would love a home that can help him burn off his Husky energy.
He is a vocal boy, so no apartments, and also no cats as he has shown signs of having a high prey drive.
Dozer is a 4.5-year-old neutered male Australian shepherd/beagle mix. Dozer can be a bit shy at first but is a sweetheart once he gets to know you. He enjoys his walks and would love a quiet home.
Rowdy is a 7-year-old neutered male German shepherd. This big guy needs an adopter that can get him on a good exercise and diet regimen to help lose his excess weight. He has not had much experience with children, so kids ages 8 and over are preferred.
Cassie is a 10-year-old spayed female Chihuahua. This sweet girl is looking for a quiet home to relax in during her retirement. She would prefer a home with kids ages 8 and over as she doesn’t like the excitement of young children. She does suffer from some skin allergies that we have been treating, but will need continued monitoring by her adopter’s veterinarian.
Stop in to meet these great pets and all their friends. You can see who is available at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.