Do your part to keep dogs safe in and around water

If you find your pet unconscious in water, you can check the mucous membranes for a grey or bluish discoloration which would mean your pet has been deprived of oxygen. Ascertain if your pet is breathing. If they are not breathing (and you can physically perform the following task), hold your pet upside down and gently shake them as this can encourage them to breathe on their own.

You should also try to place them on their right-hand side with their head lower than their body. Locate the last ribs and push into the dent beside these in an upward motion, towards their head, to try and force out any weeds, debris or water and encourage them to breathe. Repeat this four or five times for up to a minute. If they do not begin to come around or start breathing and there is no pulse, start rescue breaths and, if appropriate, begin CPR.

Dogs can suffer from secondary drowning, just like humans. So, even if your dog appears to make a full recovery, but they were unconscious in the water, they do need to be seen by a vet as soon as possible.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Prevention is key to avoiding a tragedy in the water. Always be extra cautious when you are near water with your dog. If they are likely to make a dash for it, make sure you put them on the lead until you are at a safe distance.