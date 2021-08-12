 Skip to main content
Empty the Shelters animal adoption event planned next week
Empty the Shelters animal adoption event planned next week

20210213_new_mhsvalentines_5

Lincoln Cannon, 5, cuddles with a kitten during the “Be My Valentine” fundraising event at Midlands Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. This Valentine’s Day season, Midlands is offering 15- and 30-minute cuddle sessions with puppies and kittens for groups of up to 5 people, and the money raised from the event will benefit the shelter.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

The Bissell Pet Foundation announced Thursday it is sponsoring another Empty the Shelters event at 80 animal shelters in 27 states — including Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs.

The Bissell Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption feeds of $25 or less for large dogs (40 or more pounds), adult cats 6 months or older and senior dogs 7 years or older. Midlands will participate from Monday through Aug. 21, according to Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing with the shelter.

According to the foundation, shelters across the country are reporting a 30% to 50% drop in adoptions this summer, but animal intakes are up 6% to 13% for cats and dogs, leading to kennel overcrowding and longer stays for pets.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, who founded the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011. “Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets. We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

The foundation started its Empty the Shelters events in 2016 and said it has helped more than 53,742 animals find homes across the country and in Canada.

Go to bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters for more information.

