'Empty the Shelters' means it’s a great weekend to adopt a new pet for just $25

Have you jumped on the bandwagon and adopted a new pet during quarantine? If you’ve been dragging your feet and haven’t brought a new furry family member into your home yet, Midlands Humane Society has the answer!
We are excited to announce that we’re participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event.
Because of rules put in place to help keep people safe from COVID-19 and the naturally busy structure of this type of adoption event, we wanted to lay out some information so people know what to expect. Hopefully the following steps will ensure a pleasant experience for everyone.
1. We are still operating by appointment only. You must have an appointment to adopt an animal and will be asked to fill out an adoption questionnaire needing staff approval prior to finalizing any adoption. For Saturday and Sunday, we will only take appointments for the same day. We are hoping this will help streamline the event and keep things running smoothly.
2. Everyone that is approved to adopt must fill out a survey from Bissell Pet Foundation prior to leaving to receive the reduced adoption fee.
3. We will be limiting two people per family to visit with each pet to make sure we continue to practice social distancing. We highly encourage people to wear masks during their visit to MHS. Hand sanitizer stations are available, and you will be asked to utilize it prior to visiting the animals.
4. All adoptable adult cats and dogs have a $25 adoption fee. We will have a limited number of kittens available to adopt on each of the event days for just $25. We will showcase which kittens are available on Facebook the night prior — so keep a look out. Please understand there will be more people wanting to adopt (especially kittens) than the number of available animals. If the animal you are interested in gets adopted, please don’t get frustrated. We encourage you to continue your search to find the perfect companion match for your family and visit our Petfinder Page to see available adult dogs and cats at www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.
5. Expect longer wait times and be patient with us as we try and find as many animals their forever homes during this event. We will communicate via social and print media throughout the weekend in the Nonpareil and on Facebook and Twitter, so check back often.
6. If you have questions, inquiries, or want to set up an appointment, please call us at 712-396-2270 or email our adoption counselors at info@midlandshumanesociety.org. We look forward to seeing you and appreciate all our community support as we “Empty the Shelter.”
Pets of the Week are brought to you by Bissell Pet Foundation:
Where are our Boxer people? Gambit is an 8-year-old male boxer who is rearing to go in his new home! Don’t let his gray face fool you, this guy has a TON of spunk left for his new family.
Freya is a gorgeous black 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair.
Have you been looking for a lab? Bev might just be the ticket. She is a 9-year-old female yellow lab. She is very sweet and calm and loves to follow you everywhere. You won’t be lonely with her around.
Rocket is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. He came from a home that had too many cats, so he had to learn to accept all the attention he gets here at MHS. If you have been looking for a Siamese kitty, this might be the perfect opportunity for you.
Our $25 “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Special will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Again, remember to make your appointment by calling us at 712-396-2270 or email us at info@midlandshumanesociety.org. It’s a great time to bring a new pet into your home, save a life and a save little money at the same time.
