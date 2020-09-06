The statement “Everything I need to know, I learned in kindergarten,” is true on many fronts.
Be nice. Wash your hands. Share. Play often. Treat others as you want to be treated. Don’t cheat. Say you’re sorry. Eat your veggies – okay, maybe that one is a stretch and you could certainly add more tried and true statements to this.
Dogs are no different as they follow a similar universal language.
Marc Bekoff, Ph.D. has some great perspective on dogs, particularly when it comes to playtime. He and Jessica Pierce wrote about some of these trademark dog behaviors in their book “Wild Justice.”
He surmises that just about everyone who lives with a dog knows they can learn the house rules — and when they break one, their subsequent groveling is usually ingratiating enough to ensure quick forgiveness.
But few people have stopped to ask why dogs have such a keen sense of right and wrong.
Play builds trusting relationships among pack members, which enables divisions of labor, dominance hierarchies and cooperation in hunting, raising young and defending food and territory.
Because this social organization closely resembles that of early humans (as anthropologists and other experts believe it existed), studying canid play may offer a glimpse of the moral code that allowed our ancestral societies to grow and flourish.
Bekoff and Pierce go on to say that the golden rules of fair play include:
1. Ask first and communicate clearly. Many nonhumans announce that they want to play and not fight or mate.
Canids punctuate play sequences using a bow to solicit play, crouching on their forelimbs while standing on their hind legs.
Bows are used almost exclusively during play and are highly stereotyped, so the message “come play with me” or “I still want to play” is clear. Play bows are honest signals, a sign of trust.
2. Mind your manners. Animals consider their play partners’ abilities and engage in self-handicapping and role reversing to create and maintain equal footing.
For instance, a coyote might not bite their play partner as hard as they can, handicapping themselves to keep things fair.
A dominant pack member might perform a role reversal, rolling over on their back (a sign of submission that they would never offer during real aggression) to let their lower-status play partner take a turn at “winning.”
Human children may behave this way when they play, for instance, taking turns overpowering each other in a mock wrestling match.
By keeping things fair in this manner, every member of the group can play with every other member, building bonds that keep the group cohesive and strong.
3. Admit when you are wrong. Even when everyone wants to keep things fair, playing can sometimes get out of hand.
When an animal misbehaves or accidentally hurts his play partner, they typically apologize, just like a human would. After an intense bite, a bow sends the message, “Sorry I bit you so hard—this is still play regardless of what I just did. Don’t leave; I’ll play fair.” For play to continue, the other individual must forgive the wrongdoing. Forgiveness is almost always offered; understanding and tolerance are abundant during play as well as in daily pack life.
4. Be honest. An apology, like an invitation to play, must be sincere. Individuals who continue to play unfairly or send dishonest signals often quickly find themselves ostracized which can have far greater consequences than simply reduced playtime.
Countdown to our annual MHS Gala, “2020 Vision!” Our virtual event is just two weeks away, being held on Sept. 18, starting at 7 p.m.
Guests can register now at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or simply text MHSGala2020 to 243-725.
Registrations are quick, easy and free. If you register prior to Friday at 5 p.m., you will be entered to win a $100 VISA gift card.
Plus, by registering early, you will have lots more time to check out all the silent and live auction items we have available. There will be something for everyone — from pet items, to children’s items, home and garden, dining and entertainment, sports, his and hers and some wonderful live auction prize offerings too.
Join in on Sept. 18 for about an hour to hear heartwarming stories, meet amazing adoptable animals and learn more about the operation of MHS.
Plus, you will enjoy hearing from our emcees for the evening – Donna Dostal, President and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Andee Hoig, Publisher and CEO of Metro Magazine.
These ladies love animals and we love that they are helping MHS with our largest annual fundraising event. Make sure you join us.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Zach is a 6-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair kitten looking for a home to run.
Dahlia is a 1-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix who arrived as a stray. She is a sweet, but sensitive girl who will fit in with a low-key home that will let her play and cuddle to her heart’s content.
She can start off a little shy, but it’s not long before her playful personality comes out.
Once she’s comfortable, she loves to chase toys and run zoomies around the yard. Dahlia is looking for a home where she can be the queen of her castle as the only pet.
Since a lot of energy can make her nervous, we recommend she join a home with kids 10 or older and she must be adopted to an area without a breed ban.
Sweetie is a 6-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. Remember, six is still very young for a cat, so Sweetie has lots of play left in her.
Tuck is a 3-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who is shown by appointment only. Tuck is a sweet, but sensitive fellow looking for a laid-back home where he can acclimate at his own pace.
He likes to play but has moderate-low energy and would prefer to snooze on the couch next to you instead. He needs a home with experience with large breeds.
He is very strong and might be protective of his home or owner. He will do best in a home without a lot of visitors or commotion.
Tuck is friendly and easy going with most people but does not like to be handled roughly so we recommend a home with adults only. He didn’t do well with animals in his previous home, so he wants to soak up all the attention as your only pet.
For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Rachael at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2265.
Come visit these great pets or any of their friends Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or during the week from noon to 6 p.m. Don’t forget to register for the MHS Annual Gala, “2020 Vision” happening on September 18 at 7 p.m.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!