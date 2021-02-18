Family hopes to reunite with dog lost after I-29 crash

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Jobes were able to walk away with bruises, with Jennifer experiencing some back pain.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Harvey and Nichols' dog, Bailey ran off. Bailey, 11, eventually slowed down and was located, but Harvey -- a nearly 7-month-old Dachshund/Jack Russell Terrier/Shih Tzu/Chihuahua mix -- was not.

"They were completely startled," Jennifer Jobe said. "Both ran out of the vehicle and were running south."

The family contacted animal control and took to social media, where a number of people have noted heading to the site to look for Harvey. They've offered a $100 reward for help bringing him home safe. Jennifer said she's received numerous messages from people asking about Harvey and mentioning they're going out to look.

"We just think it’s a beautiful thin that there are people in this world willing to do this," she said. "They feel how we feel, pets aren't just an animal, they’re family. It means a lot."