Family, local residents search for dog lost after I-29 crash

A Missouri family is hopeful a four-legged member has been found safe in Council Bluffs. But the search continues.
Jennifer and Christopher Jobe of Richmond, a part of the Kansas City-metro area, were passing through Council Bluffs on Feb. 13 when they crashed their vehicle on northbound Interstate 29 near mile-marker 47, near Iowa Highway 92.
The family dog, Harvey, ran off.
The family has posted to multiple area “lost pets” social media pages, and the response has been robust. Multiple area residents have gone to the crash site in search of Harvey, to no avail so far.
“It’s not everyday that you have complete strangers come forward to help you,” Jennifer Jobe said. “We’re overwhelmed.”
The Jobes and Jennifer’s mother, Patricia Nichols, were passing through on the way to take Nichols home to Wahoo, Nebraska, in a 2003 Trailblazer. Around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, Christopher Jobe lost control of the vehicle after hitting a patch of black ice, Jennifer said. The Trailblazer hit a bridge pillar, went airborne and landed on its roof.
Nichols, who broke her collarbone and a rib in the crash, while also suffering an injury to her knee that required 13 stitches, was stuck in the vehicle. She spent a night in a local hospital before returning home to recuperate.
The Jobes were able to walk away with bruises, with Jennifer experiencing some back pain.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Harvey and Nichols’ dog, Bailey ran off. Bailey, 11, eventually slowed down and was located, but Harvey — a nearly 7-month-old Dachshund/Jack Russell Terrier/Shih Tzu/Chihuahua mix — was not.
“They were completely startled,” Jennifer Jobe said. “Both ran out of the vehicle and were running south.”
The family contacted animal control and took to social media, where a number of people have noted heading to the site to look for Harvey. They’ve offered a $100 reward for help bringing him home safe. Jennifer said she’s received numerous messages from people asking about Harvey and mentioning they’re going out to look.
“We just think it’s a beautiful thin that there are people in this world willing to do this,” she said. “They feel how we feel, pets aren’t just an animal, they’re family. It means a lot.”
Jennifer said with the frigid local temperatures lately, someone found Harvey and hasn’t seen the notices that he’s missing from his family. She’s hopeful he’ll return home to the couple and their family. Anyone with information can contact her at 816-682-9210.