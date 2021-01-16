Family of cats ready for adoption

Hello and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
This week, we have a couple special announcements.
First is a great one! Hy-Vee on 23rd and W Broadway has chosen SOLAS as January’s red bag donation recipients.
What does this mean?
This means when you buy a red heart bag for $2.50 at this Hy-Vee, $1 goes to SOLAS as a donation. These bags are large reusable grocery bags and great for so many things, so go buy to your heart’s content. But go soon as this is just for the month of January.
Next is an unhappy announcement. While we are aware of how popular the annual February low-cost vaccination clinic is, we have had to cancel this year as there is no way to safely do this in the age of Covid. We hope to be able to bring it back next year.
Next, we have not one, not two, but family of cats. What a stunning family. The golden eyes and short, soft fur and coloring of mom and dad were inherited by their sons. Mom and dad are around a year and a half old.
Cosmo is the dad. He is quiet and the one who will sit beside you rather than on your lap. He loves to be petted and scratched behind the ears and neck. The only time you will hear him talk is if he can see the bottom of the food dish, at which point he becomes very vocal in his demands that the bowl be refilled now.
Momma Athena is the larger of the two cats. Yes, she is the talker of the group and she will follow you around commenting on what you are doing. She wants your constant attention, so please close the bathroom door if you want privacy.
Brothers Chaos and Pathos were born July 5. Their coloring is the only thing the boys have in common.
Chaos is pictured slightly behind his mom and is wearing a black collar. Chaos is aptly named since he is on the go constantly. He really needs a family with children to wear him out playing. He is the Walmart greeter of the group and will not leave the grandkids alone. If Chaos is quiet, it means he is sleeping, preferably in your lap.
Pathos is quiet like his dad. He likes the grandkids better than adults. He is also pictured while resting on the kitchen table but he is by the chair. It is difficult to get a good pic of kittens since they are always on the go. He is incredibly curious and has stepped into the fridge, the dryer and will explore any closet doors left open.
All of the the boys will be ready for adoption by Feb 16.
While the entire family gets along great, they are available to be individually adopted. They do well with other cats, children and a small dog. When cooking in the kitchen, the foster mom has to be careful not to step on anyone as they make sure nothing that falls ever hits the floor.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate!
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.