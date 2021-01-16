Family of cats ready for adoption

Momma Athena is the larger of the two cats. Yes, she is the talker of the group and she will follow you around commenting on what you are doing. She wants your constant attention, so please close the bathroom door if you want privacy.

Brothers Chaos and Pathos were born July 5. Their coloring is the only thing the boys have in common.

Chaos is pictured slightly behind his mom and is wearing a black collar. Chaos is aptly named since he is on the go constantly. He really needs a family with children to wear him out playing. He is the Walmart greeter of the group and will not leave the grandkids alone. If Chaos is quiet, it means he is sleeping, preferably in your lap.

Pathos is quiet like his dad. He likes the grandkids better than adults. He is also pictured while resting on the kitchen table but he is by the chair. It is difficult to get a good pic of kittens since they are always on the go. He is incredibly curious and has stepped into the fridge, the dryer and will explore any closet doors left open.

All of the the boys will be ready for adoption by Feb 16.