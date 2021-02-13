February is a good time to pay attention to your pets oral health

She can be uncomfortable with some types of handling, so we recommend a home with kids at least age 10 or older, that can recognize when she needs space. At this time, she should be the only dog in the home.

Freya is a 1-year-old spayed female German Shepherd. Freya is a special girl looking for a special home. She did not leave the pen she was born in until she was almost a year old, making her very under socialized when she came to the shelter. Freya was also very pregnant when she arrived.

Her puppies are now weaned, and she is ready for a home of her own! Freya needs a patient and dedicated owner that can make her training a priority.

Freya is a typical Shepherd — loyal and loving to her family, but wary of strangers. She is looking for a low-key home without a lot of visitors.

Her new family must be ready to work on potty training, kennel training, obedience and confidence building.

We think Freya will be most successful in a home with kids in their teens or adults only and she may be happiest as the only pet in the home. She is not suitable for apartment living.

MHS is still operating on an appointment-only basis. Please call 712-396-2270 to arrange a time specially for you to come in to meet the pet of your dreams.