February is a good time to pay attention to your pets oral health

Pet Dental Health Month in February is when we remember that our furry friends do not carry a toothbrush around with them, therefore their teeth may need our attention.
Whether you have a dog, cat or other species, responsible pet owners need to take note of their pet’s teeth. Dental checks are as important to animals as they are to humans and looking after everyone’s dental health significantly prevents oral problems everyone can face as they age.
Red gums, stinky breath or yellow teeth could lead to oral disease if left untreated, giving your pet a poor quality of life along with pain and suffering.
According to the American Veterinary Dental Society (AVDS), 80% of dogs and 70% of cats will develop some form of oral disease by the age of three.
Our mouths are a direct link to many other parts of the body (both human and animal) and not addressing your pet’s dental health could lead to more severe secondary diseases like heart or kidney disease.
Here are the first steps to getting and keeping Fido and Fluffy’s mouth in tip-top shape.
- Go to the vet. Taking your pet to a regular veterinary check-up will include an examination of your pets’ mouth. The doctor with look for tarter buildup and advise steps to follow.
- Brush your pets’ teeth. Softly brush your pets’ teeth using an animal’s toothbrush and toothpaste formulated for pets. Toothpaste for humans has way too much fluoride content which can be toxic to animals, so seek a vet’s advice. In between brushings, there are treats specially formulated to help keep your pet’s mouth clean or products you can add to their drinking water to help reduce harmful bacteria.
- Extra measures. Support your pet’s dental hygiene by encouraging a balanced diet. An animal’s mouth, like ours, has its own self-cleaning system. There are also some things you can do at home throughout the year to make sure you are keeping tabs on the status of your pet’s oral hygeine. Look at their teeth – if they have bad breath, swollen gums, yellow-brown crusts of tartar along the gums, or the gums are bleeding, you need to get a vet’s opinion on how to help. Pets who may be developing gingivitis or other oral diseases may paw at their faces or mouths frequently.
If your pet suddenly has changes in its eating habits, dental disease may be the culprit. Let’s face it, most pet owners are not very good at brushing their pet’s teeth, yet this step alone could save hundreds of dollars on more extreme dental care down the road.
Make sure you keep fresh, clean water available for your pets at all time.
On another note, please remember during these frigid temperatures to keep your pets indoors and safe. Exposure to very low temperatures is dangerous.
Your pets need to be kept indoors as much as possible with only short trips outside for bathroom breaks. Also, be on the lookout for ice melt products coming in contact with your pet’s pads, as they can be caustic and wipe off their feet when they come back inside.
Call your local animal control for assistance with animals you see left outside too long. If it is after hours, you can contact the non-emergency police or 911 for guidance.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Little Bit is a 4-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair and Julius is a 6-year-old neutered male domestic longhair who are looking for love this Valentine’s weekend.
Bindi is a 5-year-old spayed female Husky mix who arrived as a stray. Bindi is a sweet and happy girl who seems to like everyone she meets. We think she will be a great addition for almost any home.
She can be uncomfortable with some types of handling, so we recommend a home with kids at least age 10 or older, that can recognize when she needs space. At this time, she should be the only dog in the home.
Freya is a 1-year-old spayed female German Shepherd. Freya is a special girl looking for a special home. She did not leave the pen she was born in until she was almost a year old, making her very under socialized when she came to the shelter. Freya was also very pregnant when she arrived.
Her puppies are now weaned, and she is ready for a home of her own! Freya needs a patient and dedicated owner that can make her training a priority.
Freya is a typical Shepherd — loyal and loving to her family, but wary of strangers. She is looking for a low-key home without a lot of visitors.
Her new family must be ready to work on potty training, kennel training, obedience and confidence building.
We think Freya will be most successful in a home with kids in their teens or adults only and she may be happiest as the only pet in the home. She is not suitable for apartment living.
MHS is still operating on an appointment-only basis. Please call 712-396-2270 to arrange a time specially for you to come in to meet the pet of your dreams.