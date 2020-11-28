Final week for the 'Kitty Shower'

Luna is an outgoing gal with loads of confidence. She has no problem letting her human flag fly. There is no pretentious cat attitude with Luna. What you see is what you get and what you get is a cat who LOVES human time. She will want to be on a lap or in your arms during her snuggle time and has the softest rumble of a purr. She also loves time with her cat toys and enjoys being active as she chases toys around.

Millie is a grandma. If a grandma could be a cat, Mille would be it. Millie is the part of the pack that helps keep everyone clean, will talk your ear off and spend the best quality time with you. Millie is smaller in stature, but don’t let that fool you. She has loads of personality and has no problems bossing you around-aka “please sit down and snuggle me right this second” She loves and is completely fascinated by running water, so you can also find Mille hanging out in or around a sink.

Beatrice or “BB” for short-BB reminds me of the cat Puss N Boots-big beautiful eyes, independent and fierce when her siblings try to take her toy. Beatrice is kind, gentle and there to lend you some quality time, but also lets her siblings go first. She has a tendency to hang back, but once it is her turn she will sit and purr loudly to let you know just how happy she is. She has a beautiful coat that is so soft it reminds me of bunny fur.