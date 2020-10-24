Five kittens to be ready for adoption in November

Wow, have the seasons really started changing.

I think the kitties smell the changes in the air as they are starting to get crazy lately.

This week we have five wonderful kittens from the same foster home. This is one of our “super fosters” who raises super cuddly well socialized babies. So jump at these kittens because they will go fast.

Drax looks like a bat with his big ears. He is very tolerant of people handling him. His favorite place to hang out is on a shoulder where he can groom hair and nibble on an ear.

Ivan and Isaac (Frick and Frack) are brothers in black and white. They wrestle, they play, they pounce and they provide endless hours of entertainment.

Henry is an orange tabby who likes to chase ping pong balls around the room. Henry is lovable and playful and bursting with kitten joy.

Hannah is an orange and white tabby with the sweetest face ever. She is a little shy but warms up quickly when she is offered something tasty. Hannah has a charming purr and a gentle personality.