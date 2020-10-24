Five kittens to be ready for adoption in November

Wow, have the seasons really started changing.
I think the kitties smell the changes in the air as they are starting to get crazy lately.
This week we have five wonderful kittens from the same foster home. This is one of our “super fosters” who raises super cuddly well socialized babies. So jump at these kittens because they will go fast.
Drax looks like a bat with his big ears. He is very tolerant of people handling him. His favorite place to hang out is on a shoulder where he can groom hair and nibble on an ear.
Ivan and Isaac (Frick and Frack) are brothers in black and white. They wrestle, they play, they pounce and they provide endless hours of entertainment.
Henry is an orange tabby who likes to chase ping pong balls around the room. Henry is lovable and playful and bursting with kitten joy.
Hannah is an orange and white tabby with the sweetest face ever. She is a little shy but warms up quickly when she is offered something tasty. Hannah has a charming purr and a gentle personality.
If you are wanting to adopt a kitten or know someone who is interested, please contact SOLAS at info@solaspetadoption.org. Please note that the group listed above will be ready in about two to three weeks depending on vet schedules.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are other ways to help including fostering or donating.
We are especially in need of foster families right now as we have an abundance of needs for cats of all ages that into our rescue. For more information you can contact the shelter by email at info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!