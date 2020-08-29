 Skip to main content
Four cats looking for their forever home
Four cats looking for their forever home

Hello, and welcome to this week’s edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

This week we have one singleton and an adorable group of three to show off.

Crystal groomed 7-28-20.jpg

Crystal

First is Crystal.

She is big, plush and looking for a quieter home. She is around 5 1/2-years-old as of May. Inside only is a must, as she is four paw declawed.

She is agreeable with other cats if they respect her zone and she seems particular about whom she will be friendly. Might be best as an only cat or if the current feline is likely to accept a new presence.

DSC_9429 (2).jpg

Mai Tai

She likes affections and attention from humans and wouldn’t care for the cuddle struggle of kids. Dogs are a maybe if they are cat friendly. Crystal is a quiet and content cat that will appreciate being loved and feeling safe.

Next is the group of three. They were found in a warehouse where there was trap/neuter and returns going on. These little dudes were so small they could easily be tamed.

Tabby female is Mai Tai. Mai Tai is shy but will overcome with affections.

DSC_9436 (2).jpg

Mars

Red medium hair with white male is Mars. Mars is the most playful.

Tuxedo male is Bane. Bane is petite and adorable.

DSC_9460 (2).jpg

Bane

All three are adorable, sweet and ready for homes of their own.

As always all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help buy can’t adopt right now, you can foster or donate food, litter and good old cash.

