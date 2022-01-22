Freezing temperatures equate to extra care for our pets

Kori Nelson

Midlands Humane Society

Brrr, it’s cold outside. Let’s be real, it is January in the Midwest so that is to be expected.

While we humans can come and go freely in and out of doors to stay warm, many animals don’t have this luxury. Whether these cats and dogs are stray animals with no home to call their own, or, unfortunately have owners who are not paying attention or simply don’t care enough to bring them in out of the wintry weather, many animals certainly suffer in the cold, snow and ice.

With the current deep freeze we are experiencing, all of us need to pay attention. If we see animals in the cold for too long, or without proper shelter and fresh water, please contact Animal Control at 712-328-4656 or the non-emergency police phone at 712-328-5737. If something is an urgent emergency and cannot wait, call 911.

When the temperatures stay low for extended periods, ice quickly forms around our sidewalks, driveways, porches and patios and turns into a dangerous situation. In an effort to keep people from slipping and falling, homeowners, apartment complexes and businesses eagerly apply ice melt to try to help dissolve the frozen water. While taking walks around these areas, pets can be injured or become ill from certain ice melt products.

There are ice melts that are considered “safe” for pets, but they all carry some risk. The ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center classifies all ice melt products as being chemical irritants that can cause gastrointestinal signs, like vomiting and diarrhea, and topical irritation to the paw pads and skin. Prolonged exposure to the skin to any of these compounds can cause chemical burns.

Ingestion can lead to gastrointestinal irritation in minor cases and, in more severe cases if a dog ingests a large amount of rock salt, they can get hypernatremia — the official term for elevated blood sodium levels. Hypernatremia can lead to a number of health problems, including advanced GI issues and neurologic dysfunction.

Additional steps you can take to help your dogs navigate the snow and ice are to clip the extra hair on the bottom of their feet before the first snowfall and wash their feet with warm water after walks when exposed to ice melt. You can also bundle up your dog with insulated sweaters or jackets, especially if they are smaller breeds or those with shorter coats.

Pets are extremely sensitive to wind chills, even if the temperature is above the freezing point. They can get hypothermia, which presents as paleness of skin, shivering, and listlessness to the point of lethargy. Dogs and cats can also suffer from frostbites on delicate body parts like earflaps, tail tip and in between the toes.

Be watchful if your pet has spent any extended time outdoors during very cold temperatures and take to your veterinarian if you witness anything out of their normal behaviors.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Cimino Family and Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:

Honey is a 5-year-old spayed female cattle dog/dachshund mix. She is a quiet girl who loves her walks and will make a great companion. She is pending dog testing at this time, but we feel like she should make a good addition to most families.

Boone is a 4-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat who arrived at the Midlands Humane Society in early December. He arrived a stray, therefore, we don’t know much about his history but he is very friendly, large and fairly vocal.

Betty is a 10-month-old, spayed female boxer mix. She is a super sweet girl who loves attention and playtime. She would make a great addition to most families and would benefit from basic training as she hasn’t had much work on her basic manners.

Fia is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that arrived to MHS as a stray in early December. Fia would probably do best in a more laid-back home, as she is a little finicky with those who seek her attention.

See all the available pets at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. We are open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.