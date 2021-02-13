Happy Valentine's Day from SOLAS

Hello and Happy Valentine’s Day and the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
Our first cat today is Takonda. He was rescued the evening of the storm in November of 2020, and this is the beginning of Takoda’s story.
He was discovered sitting on a gravel road and the person who saw him took him right away for veterinary care.
He was estimated to be around 12-weeks-old and a mere 3 pounds. He was wet, tiny and not likely to survive the cold and ice last November.
Now he is a healthy, whimsical, purring, scampering, happy guy. Gets along great with the other cats, is easy with his claws and loves to nap in the window sun. He will likely be fine with cat friendly dogs and I expect him to do well with kids.
Next is Purrcilla. Her name comes from the fact that she purrs a lot for a cat. She is gentle and quiet.
She also prefers humans to other felines and she can be agreeable, but is sensitive about her space with other cats. I think that can and will be overcame with time and understanding between fellow felines.
Dogs are a maybe, but she was an outside cat so she will likely be very wary of the canines.
She came into foster care through a neighbor who had been feeding her. When the family moved abruptly she still had the garage.
She was able to get in through a broken window, but when the window was boarded over, the neighbor sought rescue help for her.
Her estimated birthdate is December 2018. She is a soul soothing lovely cat, and will welcome affection and kindness. I believe she will be at her best lap warming and warbling her contentment.
Last is a cat you may remember — Frederico! Or Freddy as we call him. Freddy came from a mobile home court in Glenwood. Freddy is a super loving cat who tolerates other dogs and cats if they are well mannered.
He likes to play with other cats but would be fine alone. He loves people, treats and wet food.
He seems like he wants to play with toys but so far has been scared off by residents’ cats when he tries.
He is very sweet, loves to be held, talk and be petted. He is very vocal.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate!
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.