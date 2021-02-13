Happy Valentine's Day from SOLAS

Hello and Happy Valentine’s Day and the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

Our first cat today is Takonda. He was rescued the evening of the storm in November of 2020, and this is the beginning of Takoda’s story.

He was discovered sitting on a gravel road and the person who saw him took him right away for veterinary care.

He was estimated to be around 12-weeks-old and a mere 3 pounds. He was wet, tiny and not likely to survive the cold and ice last November.

Now he is a healthy, whimsical, purring, scampering, happy guy. Gets along great with the other cats, is easy with his claws and loves to nap in the window sun. He will likely be fine with cat friendly dogs and I expect him to do well with kids.

Next is Purrcilla. Her name comes from the fact that she purrs a lot for a cat. She is gentle and quiet.

She also prefers humans to other felines and she can be agreeable, but is sensitive about her space with other cats. I think that can and will be overcame with time and understanding between fellow felines.

Dogs are a maybe, but she was an outside cat so she will likely be very wary of the canines.