My name is Harper Anne. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses... View on PetFinder
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
My name is Harper Anne. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses... View on PetFinder
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
Many of you knew and loved Omaha Gives and Pottawattamie Gives. Midlands Humane Society and hundreds of metro area non-profits loved it too.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
While Midlands Humane Society adopts out mostly cats and dogs; we also care for a myriad of small animals such as rats, gerbils, hamsters, gui…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.