Help Midlands Humane Society reach 20,000 Facebook likes in 2020

MHS is so close to reaching 20,000 Facebook likes — but we need your help.

Our social media presence has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years, allowing the public to connect with us via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. MHS currently has over 19,000 Facebook likes and our goal is to reach at least 20,000 before the end of 2020.

Will you help us? Why is social media so important to non-profits like ours?

Primarily, it offers organizations the opportunity to spread their messages far and wide at little to no cost. This allows more of our funds to be used helping thousands of animals in need each year.

It’s important for adopters to know that, in addition to having all pets on the adoption floor spayed or neutered, we also microchip all animals and vaccinate the pets in our care. We medically test and treat animals. Each animal receives flea and tick preventative. Dogs are tested for heartworm and given preventative. Sick and injured animals receive care, often meaning surgery to save their lives or allow them to live a life free of pain and discomfort.