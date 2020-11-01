Help Midlands Humane Society reach 20,000 Facebook likes in 2020

MHS is so close to reaching 20,000 Facebook likes — but we need your help.
Our social media presence has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years, allowing the public to connect with us via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. MHS currently has over 19,000 Facebook likes and our goal is to reach at least 20,000 before the end of 2020.
Will you help us? Why is social media so important to non-profits like ours?
Primarily, it offers organizations the opportunity to spread their messages far and wide at little to no cost. This allows more of our funds to be used helping thousands of animals in need each year.
It’s important for adopters to know that, in addition to having all pets on the adoption floor spayed or neutered, we also microchip all animals and vaccinate the pets in our care. We medically test and treat animals. Each animal receives flea and tick preventative. Dogs are tested for heartworm and given preventative. Sick and injured animals receive care, often meaning surgery to save their lives or allow them to live a life free of pain and discomfort.
Remember when you adopt from MHS, there is very little the new owner needs to do right away with their pet. When our followers like and share our posts, we reach more people and more pets can be helped. Their friends have the opportunity to like MHS too. We love to report that so many pets have found their “happily ever after” because someone shared a story that we posted of the nervous Beagle who needed a new home. Or the dog-reactive German Shepherd who may just be misunderstood and would do best in an adult-only home.
Your shares on social media help the senior cats find loving homes and the rambunctious kittens find homes in pairs.
In addition, we often advertise specific needs in our shelter, such as a plea for dry kitten food, cleaning supplies or dog toys.
Again and again our Facebook friends answer the call and, before we know it, a box from Chewy or Amazon is at our door. Or a kind woman cleans out her closet to bring us towels and washcloths. Maybe, it’s the pet owner who just lost their beloved dog and they bring us the bed pet and leash.
We consider our Friends on Facebook part of the MHS family and we truly do appreciate all the ways you support the Mission of the Midlands Humane Society which is “To protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them.” We thank everyone for their kindness and generosity.
A really good reason to like MHS on social media is that we regularly post animals up for adoption, fun events and fundraisers, thank sponsors and share informational stories to help humans and pets live their best lives together. Staff and volunteers have a blast capturing our adoptable animals doing silly, crazy or adorable things. It’s true … sometimes a picture does say a thousand words.
You can see the love in a dog’s eyes, the tenderness of the senior cat or the energy in a kitten as she pounces off a platform to chase a toy mouse. Animals in costume are always popular and holiday-themed images are often our most popular pictures.
So, please make sure you like and follow Midlands Humane Society and share our posts. Together, we know we will get to at least 20,000 Facebook likes in 2020. Let’s end 2020 on a high note.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic:
Harley is a 2-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever mix. She is a social butterfly who seems to like everyone she meets and we think she will be a great addition to almost any home, including one with kids and other animals.
Paris is a 10-month-old spayed female German shepherd. She is a sweet and active girl looking for a home with Shepherd experience. Paris seems to like everyone she meets and should be a great fit for almost any active home. Paris’ training is lacking so she needs an owner who can make training and exercise a priority. Because she can be jumpy and mouthy, we recommend kids at least 10 or older and think she would do well with another playful dog her size.
Kathleen is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair wearing a suit of black and white and Little Miss is a 7-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is also all 4-paw declawed.
We are open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come visit these great pets and all their friends today.
