Holiday cats ready for adoption

Happy Holidays and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
As always SOLAS is thankful for our supporters, donors and especially grateful for everyone who has donated recently through the Kitty Shower, Giving Tuesday or in general.
We also thank everyone who has adopted lately, it’s been a wonderful adoption boom.
This week we have three very special holiday themed cats to show to you.
The first is Angel, an appropriate name for this time for year. She is a 9-month-old tortishell that is extremely loving. When she gets her attitude she is the queen of the house and will fight — show dominance — to other cats.
She is not a fan of dogs that don’t leave her alone, but will torment and sit just outside of reach of the puppy that wants to play with her.
She is great with kids and will let my 8-year-old be in her face and carry her like a baby. She loves being in the Christmas Tree and also loves her naps as long as she is not disturbed.
Next is Cindy Lou, also a great name for the Holiday season. Cindy Lou is about a year old and has been in foster care about six months.
She is unusual in that she likes car rides and walking on a leash/harness. She is very playful after she settles into a new home.
Last in our holiday themed cats is Snowflake. She is 4-years-old, fully vetted and spayed. She requires a home with no dogs or cats. No exceptions. She becomes very angry and defensive when she is around them ... unknown why.
Her owner passed away so we have no history about her. She was then passed through two animal shelters which put her stress levels out of control. But alone ... what a sweetheart!
Can we find this beautiful stressed out cat a home of her very own?
As always all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.
