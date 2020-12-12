Holiday cats ready for adoption

Happy Holidays and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

As always SOLAS is thankful for our supporters, donors and especially grateful for everyone who has donated recently through the Kitty Shower, Giving Tuesday or in general.

We also thank everyone who has adopted lately, it’s been a wonderful adoption boom.

This week we have three very special holiday themed cats to show to you.

The first is Angel, an appropriate name for this time for year. She is a 9-month-old tortishell that is extremely loving. When she gets her attitude she is the queen of the house and will fight — show dominance — to other cats.

She is not a fan of dogs that don’t leave her alone, but will torment and sit just outside of reach of the puppy that wants to play with her.

She is great with kids and will let my 8-year-old be in her face and carry her like a baby. She loves being in the Christmas Tree and also loves her naps as long as she is not disturbed.

Next is Cindy Lou, also a great name for the Holiday season. Cindy Lou is about a year old and has been in foster care about six months.