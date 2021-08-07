 Skip to main content
How donations help SOLAS
Shirts.jpg

Tie dyed shirts in various sizes are available at SOLAS.

 Courtesy Kimberly Swanger

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to August and the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

As we mentioned last week, a couple of our wonderful foster parents made some cool tie dyed shirts to sell benefiting SOLAS. We still have quite a few of them left in many different styles and sizes. If you are interested in buying one for $20, email info@solaspetadoption.org and we will get you one.

Brynn.jpg

Brynn

The first kitten we are featuring today is Bart ... Brynn. It was a case of mistaken identity (gender). She went to the vet with everyone thinking she was a boy until the vet announced she was a girl.

Brynn has beautiful, long strawberry blonde fur and she is very mellow. I think she was Audrey Hepburn in her last life — sweet, playful, charming and gentle. Brynn is ready for adoption.

Our second, and last kitten for this week is a special request. Jessie aka “kickstand.”

When she was brought into SOLAS she had suffered an old spiral fracture of her right leg and it had fused and stuck out to the side instead of front. Fortunately, this last week, the vet was able to rebreak it, align it and is hopeful it will heal well.

But surgery like this doesn’t come without a cost. Cats like Jessie are the reason we work so hard for donations. If you want to help with the costs for Jessie and the rest of the SOLAS animals, please donate.

Jessie.jpg

Jessie

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.

0 comments

