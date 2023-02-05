A new adoption center concept in Council Bluffs is proving its pilot works.

Humane Pet Services opened in October 2021 and had adopted out more than 300 animals — dogs, cats and small animals — by the end of 2022.

“We’re getting pretty well known for our animal adoptions,” owner Marcella Peltz said.

An animal control officer and pet lover, Peltz saw a need in the community to keep more pets from being euthanized nationwide.

“All of our dogs are rescues pulled from kill shelters and rescues across the country,” she said. “We try to help anybody who reaches out to us.”

It’s a new concept, Peltz said.

“We’re a pet store by permit,” she said. “I’m trying to change how pet stores operate — to let them know, ‘Hey, you can team up with animal shelters everywhere.’

“A lot of people who go to pet stores, either they want the ease of a pet store or they want a puppy or desirable dog.”

That doesn’t mean that shelters don’t have desirable dogs, Peltz said, but she spends time searching shelters throughout the country to find puppies and smaller dogs — even some purebreds — that are in high demand locally, bringing them here to save their lives while meeting the needs of to-be pet owners.

“I started it because I wanted a different way to combat overpopulation and to save dogs, as many as possible,” Peltz said. “We’re not in it for the money, but it’s our services that offset the cost of rescuing.”

Peltz managed the Midlands Humane Society for a time and said she was often contacted by rescues and shelters from across the country, “begging us to take in these young dogs that needed to go somewhere to be adopted because they’re euthanizing, because they’re overflowing.

“This could easily be a nonprofit, but there are people wanting to do good things and still run a business,” she said. “I saw a need for these highly adoptable dogs — we have a demand here for rescue small dogs and puppies.

“There’s so many aspects of why I do this. I just wanted to prove it could work and it definitely does.”

Humane Pet Services offers “educated adoptions.”

“We sit down with our adopters and ask what they have at home and help them with the transition,” Peltz said. “We let people bring their kids, dogs. We have meet-and-greet rooms. It’s more of an intimate sit-down feel and building a relationship where we prepare them to rescue.

“I think sometimes a lot of places lose that intimacy. People aren’t alone; they can call or message me if they’re having issues at home. When you give them the tools to adopt a dog and transition them into the home, it goes a long ways keeping that dog in the home.”

Different transports bring in new animals every two weeks, many coming from southern states where overpopulation is rampant.

“The South is a terrible place to be for a dog,” Peltz said. “All of those states have such an overpopulation issue.”

Weekday hours are often by appointment, for now, while the weekends are steadily busy at the Humane Pet Services, 19287 Conifer Lane.

Down the road, the business hopes to expand and offer more services for the surrounding communities and influence other pet stores to do similar work.

“If we can get this to work and be profitable or successful, it can become popular,” Peltz said. “I hope to educate other places or regions.”

Alongside adoption services, Humane Pet Services offers boarding, microchipping, nail trims, at home services, transport and more. There is also a pet shop with toys and other necessities located in their building.

“We can kind of help with anything,” Peltz said.