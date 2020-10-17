Hunting instincts and sheer curiosity explain a lot about cat behavior

Could cats knocking things off tables and shelves have something to do with a cat’s prey drive? “Probably,” says Adi Hovav, senior feline behavior counselor at the ASPCA Adoption Center. “Cats are hardwired to hunt for their food, so knocking things over may be a manifestation of this instinct.”

Shojai continues to explain, “Cats use their paws to test and explore objects, and the movement, sound and touch or feel of the object helps them understand what might be safe or not.”

Your cat’s paw pads are very sensitive, so when they pat, swat, and knock something down, it helps them better explore the objects around them. How you react after something is knocked down can also influence whether the behavior continues.

“Humans make great audiences,” Hovav said. “Who doesn’t jump up when that glass starts to go over the edge of the table?”

When cats want attention, they learn very quickly what gets your eyes on them.

“Cats are incredibly adept at finding ways to manipulate what they want,” Shojai said. “Which often comes down to: Look at me, feed me, play with me.”