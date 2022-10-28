Iowans Against BSL partners for donations to MHS

A statewide effort to repeal breed bans across Iowa is partnering to provide funds to Midlands Humane Society.

A grassroots effort, Iowans Against BSL is a group aiming to repeal breed-specific legislation, often directed at dogs that are labeled as pit bulls. The group is selling merchandise to support its cause, with a portion of the proceeds being donated back to Iowa shelters that help dogs in need each day.

Stephanie Sanders of Dubuque is leading the effort.

A Keystone resident affected by their local breed ban had posted on Facebook that she was looking for someone to design T-shirts, Sanders said.

“I hopped on the opportunity since I own a small apparel business focused on designs for dog lovers,” said Sanders, who owns Pupper Mom Apparel.

The design features an Iowans Against Breed Bans logo, and is offered in T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and even as a bandana or bumper sticker.

“I specifically started my brand to raise money for Iowa rescues and nonprofits,” Sanders said. “Adopting from the Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue in 2018 was my inspiration to get involved on a deeper level. As far as the Iowans Against Breed Bans merchandise, I feel it’s only right to give back to the organizations that are helping dogs displaced by the bans and/or those that advocate for the breeds that are often banned.”

Over the past couple of months, the campaign has moved around the state, donating to Iowa rescues and shelters, with the goal of spreading the word about ending breed specific legislation in Iowa.

The project began in August, with the first check — totaling nearly $2,000 — going to the Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue in Waterloo; 42 shirts were also donated. A portion of sales from the month of September — over $600 — went to PAW Fort Madison.

Now, it’s Council Bluffs’ turn.

“It’s very exciting to be part of the conversation of appealing the breed specific legislation in Iowa,” said Mariah Garcia, director of operations and events at MHS. “It is really a community driven movement that’s needed to make these changes in Council Bluffs and other cities in Iowa with BSL, so bringing it to the attention of those who may be passionate about the cause but don’t know where to start is so beneficial in making a real impact.”

Council Bluffs is one of many Iowa cities with breed-specific legislation. Pit bulls have been banned in Council Bluffs since the beginning of 2005.

The ordinance does allow the local animal shelter to temporarily harbor and transport pit bulls, and Garcia said they see a large number of pit bulls even with the local breed ban.

“We are very grateful that we are allowed to house them in Council Bluffs at MHS temporarily until we can find them their forever homes outside of city limits to an area without a breed ban,” Garcia said. “Their length of stay at the shelter is typically longer due to the requirements involved in adopting pit bulls, which limits available kennel space for incoming dogs and ultimately uses more resources.”

The fundraiser for MHS runs through Nov. 2. The merchandise is available at iowans-against-bsl.square.site. MHS also has the bumper stickers available onsite for $2 at the front desk, 1020 Railroad Ave.

“The citizens of Council Bluffs have been fighting this ban for a long time,” Sanders said. “Partnering with MHS is a great way to reach the residents that want to be part of the change. In addition, the Humane Society of the United States is a big proponent for breed-neutral laws.

“Oftentimes, city councils do not want to lift their breed bans. Instead of letting residents fight BSL alone, we believe in uniting to repeal this at a state level. We will not stop until we do.”