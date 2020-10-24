It is time to celebrate National Pit Bull Awareness Day

National Pit Bull Awareness Day falls on Oct. 27 this year. It’s a day set aside to appreciate and provide education to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs, commonly referred to as “pit bulls,” and their owners. NPBAD was established to educate and foster positive communications and experiences in the communities in which we and our dogs live, and it is an initiative dedicated to restoring the image of the American Pit Bull Terrier.
NPBAD was started in 2007 by Jodi Preis of Bless the Bullys, a pit bull rescue and education group in middle Tennessee. When Bless the Bullys introduced the idea of a nationwide pit bull awareness day, the response was overwhelming.
It was immediately recognized as an opportunity to educate, change minds and bring about positive media attention to pit bulls across the country all on one day. Despite the overall positive reception, Preis initially received criticism from some for using the generic term “pit bull” in naming the nationwide effort. The term was chosen deliberately and is used for an obvious reason.
“Pit bull” is the name most familiar to the public and is the term that evokes a negative connotation of a particular grouping of dogs. The objective of NPBAD is, of course, to change that negative image.
So, what is a pit bull? Hint: It’s not actually a dog breed. This is a question with a complex answer. Bronwen Dickey, author of “Pit Bull: The Battle over an American Icon,” dates the early use of this term to the 1800s.
“The term pit bull is a shortened version of the general term ‘pit bulldog,’ which was used throughout the 19th century,” said Dickey. “They were smallish, stocky, smooth-coated dogs, some of whom were used in dog fighting while plenty of others lived low-key lives as farm dogs and family pets.” Today, the term pit bull generally does not refer to any one specific breed of dog. “Rather, like hound, pit bull is a type,” Dickey said. “Within that type, there are four distinct pedigree breeds: the American pit bull terrier, the American Staffordshire terrier, the Staffordshire bull terrier and the American bully.”
There’s no doubt talking about pit bulls evokes strong emotions. You will hear a high level of support from people who love them and couldn’t imagine life without one. At the same time, you will hear from people who are fearful of them, don’t understand the allure of the breed and would never own one. Residents who live inside the city limits of Council Bluffs are not allowed to legally own a pit bull, but they are legally allowed to reside in the county.
MHS staff are often asked what we do when pit bulls are surrendered or found as strays and brought to us. It’s simple for the most part — we assess them like we would any other animal, and if deemed adoptable, they are readied and placed on the adoption floor. While Midlands Humane Society is the organization that processes the adoptions and works with these dogs during their stay, we do not label them as such. Council Bluffs Animal Control makes the decisions regarding breed determinations. It is interesting to note there is rarely a time that MHS does not have at least one or more pit bulls on our adoption floor. We often adopt these dogs out to owners who live in rural Pottawattamie County, Omaha or other cities without a pit bull ban.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Hooch is a 1-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix who arrived as a stray and he is ready to tag along on all your adventures. He is full of energy and looking for an owner that can keep up. Hooch is friendly, outgoing and loves to play, but his training is lacking.
When Hooch gets excited, he can become jumpy and mouthy. Because of this, he needs a home with kids in their teens or adults. We think he will be most successful as the only pet in the home.
Tuck is a 3-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who is a sweet, but sensitive fellow looking for a laid-back home where he can acclimate at his own pace. Tuck likes to play but has moderate to low energy. He would prefer to snooze on the couch next to you instead.
Tuck needs a home with experience with large breeds as he is very strong and might be protective of his home or owner. He will do best in a home without a lot of visitors or commotion. Tuck is friendly and easy going with most people but does not like to be handled roughly so we recommend a home with adults only. He did not do well with animals in his previous home as he wants to soak up all the attention as your only pet.
Quincy is a 5-year-old neutered male Australian Shepherd/Great Pyrenees mix, who just happens to be blind. He is a sweet, but sensitive guy who probably did not have the best start to life. Because of this, Quincy gets uncomfortable easily in new or stressful situations and can startle easily.
Quincy is generally a happy guy who loves to play and is extremely treat motivated. Once he knows you, he loves affection and is a cuddle bug. His ideal home will be a very low key, low commotion home and he’s looking for a patient owner who can help him understand the world. He is not fond of sharing things with other dogs, so while he might enjoy the occasional play date with another playful dog, he needs to be the only pet in the home.
Einstein is a 4-year-old neutered male Labrador/German Shepherd mix. He is such a happy and playful guy ready for his forever home. He lived mostly outside in his previous home but is looking forward to enjoying the comfy life indoors. Einstein has previously lived with kids, cats and other dogs and we think he would do well in a home with kids aged 5-years-old or older along with another playful dog.
For more information on all these dogs or our cats just visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org. To schedule an appointment to meet with Tuck or Quincy, contact Rachael at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2265. We are open Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
