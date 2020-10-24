It is time to celebrate National Pit Bull Awareness Day

MHS Pets of the Week:

Hooch is a 1-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix who arrived as a stray and he is ready to tag along on all your adventures. He is full of energy and looking for an owner that can keep up. Hooch is friendly, outgoing and loves to play, but his training is lacking.

When Hooch gets excited, he can become jumpy and mouthy. Because of this, he needs a home with kids in their teens or adults. We think he will be most successful as the only pet in the home.

Tuck is a 3-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who is a sweet, but sensitive fellow looking for a laid-back home where he can acclimate at his own pace. Tuck likes to play but has moderate to low energy. He would prefer to snooze on the couch next to you instead.

Tuck needs a home with experience with large breeds as he is very strong and might be protective of his home or owner. He will do best in a home without a lot of visitors or commotion. Tuck is friendly and easy going with most people but does not like to be handled roughly so we recommend a home with adults only. He did not do well with animals in his previous home as he wants to soak up all the attention as your only pet.