It’s important for animal shelters to learn from the past and look to the future

2021 is just getting started. Where will it take us? Will the country shut down? Open everywhere? Will there be another toilet paper shortage? Should we expand our face mask wardrobes?
For MHS, we wonder if life in an animal shelter will look different. Obviously, none of us have all the answers. But one national source does have some great outlooks on where the sheltering industry has been and where it can go.
I have alluded to all the wonderful things Best Friends Animal Society, located in Kanab, Utah, does for all kinds of animals. Julie Castle is their chief executive officer, and she wrote a blog at the end of December 2020 that you may find interesting.
She writes, “Well, it’s pretty safe to say that we’re knee-deep into 2020 Retrospective Season.”
Pretty much every publication, news show, podcast and every other media outlet will be doing a “best of” or “most memorable” and “weirdest” things of the year. But when the New York Times — winner of more Pulitzer Prizes than any other newspaper — put out its list of “things that came out on top” in 2020, it made sense to take a look.
And what was the first thing on the list? Rescue animals.
According to the New York Times, “The hottest commodity during lockdown after toilet paper and sourdough starters turned out to be rescue puppies and other critters.”
But this isn’t December news. This was a trend we started to see as soon as the pandemic hit, and not just in our internal and industry data.
As early as last April, Wired magazine reported, “Thanks to sheltering in place, animal shelters are empty.” Fortunately, this looks like more of a trend than a phase. According to the December American Pet Products Association Pulse Check, 83% of respondents report no change in the status of their pet ownership and, of those reporting a change, the overwhelming majority reported a positive change, like fostering or adopting a new pet.
But really, should this come as a surprise to any of us as we all look around the room and see our dogs, dog toys, dog beds, cats, cat trees, bird perches and so on? Overwhelming anecdotal evidence aside, the physical and psychological benefits of living with pets, in good times and in bad, have been documented in study after study, including a recent study from the University of South Australia that specifically looked at how pets provide much-needed physical contact during periods of isolation.
We all know that pets make us feel better — emotionally and intellectually. Fostering or adopting a pet from a rescue group or shelter saves a life. And that reciprocity, that bond, that thing that inspired countless “Who Rescued Who?” bumper stickers — that’s just the best feeling.
As the Times put it, pandemic pets gave us structure, affection and an excuse to get out of the house. But those have always been great things and will continue to be in 2021, 2022 and beyond. So, even though a lot of media attention was focused on rescued animals through the lens of 2020, it was less of a revelation than a validation of things that pet owners and people in animal welfare already know: Having a pet is great. Fostering or adopting is better. And emptying shelters is the best.
Midlands Humane Society experienced the very same scenario. We had extremely high adoption numbers over the course of 2020 and found ourselves, for example, with very limited numbers of dogs on the adoption floor. Everything in life ebbs and flows which means that life in an animal shelter changes regularly.
For example, we might have zero kittens in the building on a Monday and then suddenly two pregnant cats come into our care and we end up with 15 kittens by the week’s end.
For as many bad things that happened in 2020, there were numerous positives. We hope, as a whole, we remember the blessing that pets brought us amid the scary, the crazy and the uncertain aspects of 2020. Let’s keep up the trajectory of getting pets adopted into loving homes.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Lucy is a 1-year-old spayed female German Shepherd mix. She’s a sweet girl who is ready to tag along on all your adventures. She is intelligent, loyal, fun-loving and will be a great addition to almost any active home with an owner who can make training and exercise a priority.
We think Lucy will do best in a home with kids aged 10+. Lucy may be happiest as the only dog in the home, with occasional play dates with another playful dog and she is not suitable for apartment living.
Three cats up for adoption are Oreo, a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair, Maisy, a 6-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair and Simba, a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Simba can be adopted as either an indoor pet or an outdoor working cat in a barn, shop or garage.
MHS continues to operate on an appointment-only basis, so please check out our website and Facebook page for adoptable animals.