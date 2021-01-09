It’s important for animal shelters to learn from the past and look to the future

As the Times put it, pandemic pets gave us structure, affection and an excuse to get out of the house. But those have always been great things and will continue to be in 2021, 2022 and beyond. So, even though a lot of media attention was focused on rescued animals through the lens of 2020, it was less of a revelation than a validation of things that pet owners and people in animal welfare already know: Having a pet is great. Fostering or adopting is better. And emptying shelters is the best.

Midlands Humane Society experienced the very same scenario. We had extremely high adoption numbers over the course of 2020 and found ourselves, for example, with very limited numbers of dogs on the adoption floor. Everything in life ebbs and flows which means that life in an animal shelter changes regularly.

For example, we might have zero kittens in the building on a Monday and then suddenly two pregnant cats come into our care and we end up with 15 kittens by the week’s end.

For as many bad things that happened in 2020, there were numerous positives. We hope, as a whole, we remember the blessing that pets brought us amid the scary, the crazy and the uncertain aspects of 2020. Let’s keep up the trajectory of getting pets adopted into loving homes.

