It’s time for Midlands Humane Society '2020 Vision' Annual Gala

We know you’ve all been waiting for this treasured annual fundraising event geared to help homeless animals in our community, and it’s right around the corner.
That’s right, the 2020 MHS Annual Gala (formerly known as The Derby) “2020 Vision” happens this Friday night at 7 p.m. However, the fun has already started. The silent and live auction portion began a couple days ago. Over 200 items can be perused, examined, compared and finally bid upon in hopes that you’ll be the lucky winner that gets to take the coveted prize home.
With categories ranging from pets (of course!), children, his and hers, home and garden, dining and entertainment, sports, gift cards, super silent and live, there is something for everyone.
Our event software allows options to set a maximum bid and even “Buy it Now” if you find an item you must have yet don’t want the hassle of having to keep watching the status of it. You will find so many options to pick from.
For example, you can purchase a gift card to your favorite local restaurant, the cutest dog or cat bed filled with toys and treats, tasty food and drink, a lovely piece of jewelry, something for the garden or your home, a present for your grandchild or even an unique excursion or trip. Some items are even packaged up in pretty baskets and ready to give just as they are as a gift.
Keep in mind that holidays are coming up, so getting something from our auction might just be the “special something” you need to keep your schedule freed up and let’s face it … save some of our sanity that is taxed to the max as the year wraps up. We are so excited to share with you our guest hosts for the event; Donna Dostal, President and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Andee Hoig, Publisher and CEO of Metro Magazine.
These two phenomenal women possess a deep love of animals and each have pets of their own. Not only will you get to experience the fun and laughter they exude but everyone who logs on will hear heartwarming stories, learn more about MHS and meet adoptable animals.
So, how will the evening work?
First, we encourage everyone to get registered. It’s quick, easy, free and can be accomplished by sending a text to MHSGala2020 to 243-725 or visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events. Once you register you will gain access to more information about the event and you’ll be able to bid on all the amazing prizes.
We thank all our sponsors for their continued support of the Gala as it went virtual. That tells me that our community is full of individuals, families, other non-profits and businesses that care about the welfare of not just the animals that need help, but also the people who share their lives with furry, feathered and finned friends.
Please get registered and join us for the live-streamed event on Friday at 7 p.m., which should last about one hour. If possible, you will want to watch the show via your desktop or larger-sized tablet and keep your mobile device free to bid on items throughout the night. If you win an item, we will have pick-up available at MHS on Sept. 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 21 and 22 from noon to 6 p.m.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by ALL our “2020 Vision” Gala Sponsors:
Monty is a 1.5-year-old neutered domestic shorthair male and Sasha is a 6-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. Both adult cats are ready to join you at your home.
Kiwi is a 3-year-old spayed female Rat Terrier/Border Collie mix who arrived as a stray. She is such a happy girl who is full of energy and will be a great addition to an active home that can provide daily exercise. We do recommend that Kiwi be the only pet in the home.
Riley is a 2.5-year-old neutered male German Shepherd/American Bulldog mix. His adoption comes with free follow up training. Riley is a sweet and sensitive guy looking to join a more laid-back home. Riley loves to play, learn new things and zoom in the yard and we are pleased to say he knows all his commands and walks well on a leash. This guy is a big goofball that loves to show off his playful antics. He is working on his social skills with other dogs but may be most successful as the only dog and he does tend to be nervous in new settings.
Come visit these great pets and all their friends. We are open during the week from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are located at 1020 Railroad Ave.
