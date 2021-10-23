It takes special person to be a Veterinary Technician

Staffing shortages can be found everywhere. Finding quality employees in today’s climate is challenging to say the least.

Add in the stress of working with animals who may be sick, injured, abused or neglected, and enticing staff to work in that atmosphere is sometimes next to impossible. Animal shelters can find difficulty finding quality, caring people who are willing to dedicate their time, while sometimes sacrificing their own well-being and time with their own families and pets to help care for pets in need. Compassion fatigue in this industry is certainly a true phenomenon.

Oct. 23 marks the end of Veterinary Technician week and veterinary offices and animal shelters would come to a screeching halt if not for these amazing people. Veterinary technicians are the unsung heroes of animal care and are critical for the day-to day functions of caring for our four-legged friends (and sometimes, feathered, finned or scaly friends too).

You might be asking yourself, “What does a veterinary technician do?” A veterinary technician is an integral member of the veterinary health care team and are educated in the care and handling of animals. While a veterinary technician can assist in performing a wide variety of tasks, they cannot diagnose, prescribe medicines or perform surgery.