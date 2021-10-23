It takes special person to be a Veterinary Technician

Staffing shortages can be found everywhere. Finding quality employees in today’s climate is challenging to say the least.
Add in the stress of working with animals who may be sick, injured, abused or neglected, and enticing staff to work in that atmosphere is sometimes next to impossible. Animal shelters can find difficulty finding quality, caring people who are willing to dedicate their time, while sometimes sacrificing their own well-being and time with their own families and pets to help care for pets in need. Compassion fatigue in this industry is certainly a true phenomenon.
Oct. 23 marks the end of Veterinary Technician week and veterinary offices and animal shelters would come to a screeching halt if not for these amazing people. Veterinary technicians are the unsung heroes of animal care and are critical for the day-to day functions of caring for our four-legged friends (and sometimes, feathered, finned or scaly friends too).
You might be asking yourself, “What does a veterinary technician do?” A veterinary technician is an integral member of the veterinary health care team and are educated in the care and handling of animals. While a veterinary technician can assist in performing a wide variety of tasks, they cannot diagnose, prescribe medicines or perform surgery.
They are employed in private practice in veterinary clinics or hospitals and handle many of the same responsibilities that nurses and other professionals perform for physicians. They are trained to obtain medical histories, collect specimens, and perform laboratory procedures, provide specialized nursing care, prepare animals, instruments and equipment for surgery, administer and monitor anesthesia, perform diagnostic and medical procedures, assist in surgical procedures and educate clients.
While many veterinary technicians are employed in private practice, the demand for technicians is rapidly expanding to include new employment opportunities and specialties such as military service, veterinary technology education, zoo animal and wildlife care, veterinary supply sales and service, animal shelters and humane societies and livestock health management. Students interested in a career in veterinary technology must have an aptitude for general science, math, biology and demonstrate excellent decision-making and effective communication skills.
The American Veterinary Medical Association Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities accredits more than 230 veterinary technology programs throughout the United States and Canada. Most accredited programs through the committee lead to an associate degree after two years but some lead to a four-year bachelor’s degree.
Life moves pretty fast anywhere you find animals. Being able to think and act quickly is immensely helpful if you are thinking of becoming a vet tech. Arising to the challenges of new situations daily and knowing that your actions help save and/or enrich the lives of animals in need is one of the reasons many people go into this rewarding career.
We thank our MHS Vet Technician’s at the Midlands Humane Society and hope they had a great week and please know how much they are appreciated. Also, today is the last day of our Adoption Special — dogs 1-years-old and older can be adopted for just $75; cats 1-years-old and older can be adopted for just $25 and pocket pets like rabbits, guinea pigs and gerbils can be yours for just $10.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic:
Lyric is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat who arrived at MHS in mid-October as a stray.
Kiki is a 2-year-old spayed domestic shorthair cat who came to MHS in July after being abandoned. She is successfully living with other cats during her stay here at MHS. She can be a bit of a shy girl and would prefer a laid-back home.
Kia, the bunny, is fun to watch eat her greens and she loves veggies and fruits of all kinds. She is playful and curious!
Gemma, a 4-year-old spayed female husky mix, is ready to partake in all of your adventures! We think she will be a great fit for most any active family. Gemma has previously lived with kids and other dogs.
Her new owner needs to know that Gemma is an escape artist and will require outside supervision as well as the need to go outside on leash or long line regardless of a fence because she’s such an active girl.
We are open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.