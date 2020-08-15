Jay Leno possesses deep affection for cars and cats

If you’re over a certain age, there is no doubt that you’ve enjoyed watching late night television host Jay Leno swap stories with Hollywood stars, sports legends and other interesting personalities.
He often spoke of his love of cars, and actually owns a variety of nearly every make, model, shape, style and age. Although his inventory waivers slightly, he owns over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.
Could you imagine?
I have a hard enough time keeping up with the maintenance and cleaning of my solo vehicle. Would you be surprised to learn that Leno also really likes cats?
It’s true — he and his wife are both feline fans! On one occasion, he wanted to surprise his wife during the holidays and hosted an intimate dinner for close friends and family and invited 18 adorable homeless kittens to join in the fun.
To go even further, at the garage where Leno keeps his famous car collection, he and his staff have taken in numerous “garage cats” over the years.
He’s a responsible owner too, taking care to spay and neuter them all.
If you’re like Leno and love cars and cats, then mark your calendar for our 3rd Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show coming right up on Sunday, Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., at 1900 Madison Avenue. If you are planning to enter a car, we highly encourage you to pre-register before the event.
We are limiting the number of cars to 75 this year to help spread everyone out for more social distancing.
If you register by Monday you will receive a free collectible t-shirt commemorating the car show that will feature an original design from Drag Daddy Studios, as well as a unique dash plaque. Live music will be provided by Radio Pilot, McCoy’s, and there will be great food and drink specials, amazing raffle prizes, a silent auction, a 50/50 Raffle and adoptable animals.
If room remains on the day of the event for more cars to attend, registrations will begin at 9 a.m. and judging will start at noon.
Please note, no outside food or drink is allowed on the property. Please do not bring drinks or snacks to consume at your vehicle.
You can register your car online at www.midlandshumanesociety.org, and if you have questions, please contact Kori at 712-396-2264 or email knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
Our Wags & Wheels Car Show on Sept. 18 will be our Annual Gala, “2020 Vision.” The event has gone VIRTUAL and is five weeks away.
You can join in all the fun for this event from the comfort of your home — in your pajamas if you wish. You can bid on fantastic silent and live auction prizes, make a meaningful donation, be inspired by heartwarming stories and learn more about the Midlands Humane Society.
It’s free and easy to register for the event at www.midlandshumanesociety.org/events. You can also text MHSGala2020 to 243-725. Registration is open now and if you sign up by Friday, Sept. 11 by 5 p.m., you will be entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.
MHS Update on Operations:
We are so thankful for our community’s understanding and support during these challenging times. We are happy to announce that we will move to our next phase of operations on Sunday. On this date, animal meet and greets and adoptions will be done with no appointments required. Please feel free to come in and look around at the available pets on the adoption floor. However, some situations are handled better and more efficiently with an appointment.
If you are experiencing hardships with your pet and are considering surrendering them due to behavior or training issues, we ask that you make an appointment prior to coming in.
We also appreciate appointments to be made for pet euthanasia, cremations and microchips. Appointments for these circumstances help ensure that we have the appropriate staff members present that are ready to assist you in the best way possible.
Please know that our re-opening plans may need to change as we move forward. We appreciate your patience as we navigate through this new territory. Please call us at 712-396-2270 or email info@midlandshumanesociety.org for any questions you may have about this newly revised plan of operation or to schedule necessary appointments.
We are happy to accept donations and can do so without an appointment; however, we are only able to take new and unused items.
We always need non-clumping cat litter, dry cat and dog food (especially brands like Iams, Purina Pro Plan, Science Diet, Blue Buffalo or brands that do not contain dyes and fillers), canned cat food (any variety), toys and enrichment items for the pets in our care.
If we run low on items like towels, blankets or other items, we will post those needs on Facebook and Twitter.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Oh my, if the big ears don’t suck you in, his little frown should! Come meet Beau, the cute-as-a-button, 2-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair kitten. He is so ready for a home and someone to love him.
Brody is 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is quiet and sensitive.
Oakley is a 4-year-old spayed female Hound mix who arrived as a stray. She is a fun-loving girl with plenty of energy. She loves to play, zoom around the yard and soak up attention. This gal is quite the social butterfly who gets along with just about everyone and most other dogs her size. Oakley is looking for a home that can provide outside supervision as she might be an escape artist.
Minnie is an 8-year-old cat who simply wants to join you on the couch. This sweet senior does have some vision impairments from an unknown cause and is currently on eye medication.
She may need continued monitoring from your veterinarian. Please call to make an appointment to visit with any of these great pets or their friends, viewable via our website.
Remember, starting tomorrow you do not need an appointment to come view the animals on the adoption floor, but please remember to practice social distancing, along with good hand washing techniques and wearing masks inside our facility is highly encouraged.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!