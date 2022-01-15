Join MHS as we celebrate the life and animal loves of Betty White

Who doesn’t love a good challenge? The challenge I’m about to explain is especially awesome.

You have most likely heard of Betty White and are probably aware of her amazing movie and television credits, but have you heard of the “Betty White Challenge?”

She would have become a Centenarian on Monday. Because of this amazing accomplishment, a social media challenge was created in her memory to benefit animals worldwide. Her lifelong passion to help animals, especially shelter/rescue animals, makes this challenge such a fitting testament to help animals in need.

For us in the animal sheltering world, we are so thankful to her for her foresight and dedication in helping critters of all kinds. In addition to being a TV icon, White was known for her devotion and passion for animals and was a friend to countless animals throughout her legendary life. Thankfully that legacy is living on.

The infamously named “Betty White Challenge” is a virtual event on Monday — which would have been her 100th birthday. The online challenge asks fans of White to donate $5 or more to animal rescues or shelters in her name.

“The Golden Girls” star was a pioneering animal rights activist who adored furry friends and was a devoted animal lover who worked on saving endangered species. A little insight to her upbringing was given as part of the introduction to her 2011 book “Betty & Friends.”

She wrote that her mother and father “were genuine animal nuts, and I am eternally grateful that they have passed much of that passion on to me.”

She recounted that she helped care for pets her parents took in when their former owners could no longer care for them, particularly with the hardships of the Great Depression.

Let’s keep her passion and the “feel-good” momentum that White espoused going forward as we memorialize her, along with the love and kindness she possessed during her nearly 100 years on earth with a donation to Midlands Humane Society to help us care for thousands of animals each year. Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $50.

While our goal is $5,000, imagine everything we could do to help animals in need if this becomes an even larger fundraiser. If just half our 22,000 Facebook supporters gave $5, we could raise $55,000.

These funds allow Midlands Humane Society to go the extra mile, giving even more animals who arrive at our door the best chance for an amazing life. Please share this challenge with your friends and family and encourage them to donate to MHS in White’s name. Keep in mind, Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to us. How awesome is that.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Betty White:

Bones is a 3-year-old neutered male pitbull mix. He is a good boy who loves attention and treats but he could use some work on his manners but does know a few of his basic commands.

Fleetwood Mac is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat who arrived as a stray at the Midlands Humane Society in December. Fleetwood Mac is currently being housed in one of our cat colonies and appears to enjoy the company of other cats. He is a big, friendly guy who likes to hog all the attention.

Rosie is a 2-year-old spayed female husky/cattle dog mix. She is a sweet girl who takes a little time to warm up to new people, but once she’s comfortable she’ll show you her happy, puppy side. She has lived with cats and kids but can be a bit high energy, so kids should meet her before adoption.

Espen is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat who arrived at the Midlands Humane Society in December. Espen’s previous owners described her as a little fearful, independent and active.

Espen was previously an outdoor cat and did well with other cats, however she is terrified of dogs and children, so a home with adults only may be her best option.

See other adoptable pets at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.