Just one weekend away from Wags & Wheels Car Show

In only eight days, cars from all over the metro area will descend upon McCoy’s Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave., for the fourth annual Midlands Humane Society Wags & Wheels Car Show.
Vehicles of all shapes, sizes, colors and unique histories can be seen up close and personal during this awesome fundraiser for the animals at the shelter. One of the best parts of this car show is talking to the owners and understanding their passion for all things with wheels.
The heart, soul, money and time poured into these amazing machines made of steel, rubber, plastic and glass are such testaments to their passion. It’s the beauty and creativity, and sometimes the flaws, in each design that make looking at cars something that people flock toward and enjoy so much about car shows.
Strolling up and down the rows of cars, some with their hoods propped up, doors open, tops down and imaging days gone by. Many of the readers will remember the Sunday trip into town, Saturday night picking up your date for a night on the town or pulling into the garage of your very first home all evokes treasured, powerful memories.
Please join us from noon to 4 p.m. and enjoy seeing a variety of cars, listening to live music from Radio Pilot, great food and drink specials from McCoy’s, cool raffles and silent auction items to include artwork and some animals. Guests also have access to indoor restrooms and air-conditioned shade.
The event is free to attend, and guests are encouraged to park at a nearby church, East Side Christian Church, 331 Bennett Ave. W., where a comfortable air-conditioned shuttle will transport guests on a continuous basis from 11:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. This way we can accommodate as many car show participants as possible, making the show even better.
Registrations to be part of the Car Show are just $25 and we encourage you to pre-register if you’d like to enter your vehicle. This can easily be done at motosho.com and search for Wags & Wheels Car Show or stop by MHS at 1020 Railroad Ave., and register in person. The first 100 entrants will receive a collectible dash plaque with this year’s unique design.
We will happily accept registrations on the day of the event, as long as we can safely park more vehicles. Our goal is to have 125 vehicles in 2021.
Ben Mithcell of Drag Daddy Studios created this year’s t-shirt design, complete with a teal-colored truck driven by a Bassett Hound and a cool orange cat as his passenger. There are 13 categories ranging from Sports to Ford to Rat Rod and lots in between. We will also have five “Best of” categories such as Show, Engine, Paint, Interior and Custom.
Our Banner Sponsors for this event:
Platinum is Sherry G. Bills-Taylor and Anne Hawk; Gold is Urgent Pet Care and Law Offices of Gallner and Patterman, P.C.; Silver is the Cimino Family Foundation, Leslie & John Southard and Linda & Ed Kemp; Bronze is the Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic, Clear Title & Abstract LLC, SIRE, Arrow Towing Company, Iowa Western Community College, Paddington Station and Wolf Brothers Western Store/Boots for Less.
Best of Trophy Sponsors are Posh Pets Dog & Cat Grooming, JLS Service LLC, Leach Camper Sales Inc., Tracy Hough State Farm and Sideris Inc.
The first, second and third place Trophy Sponsors are Judd Knispel State Farm, DEWs Manufacturing and Restoration, Ryan Jenkins Racing, Arrow Towing Company, Brandeis Catering, McCoy’s/Thunderbowl/The Gathering Room, John & Trish Fahey, Security Equipment Inc., Southard & Son Salvage, Iowa Western Community College, Top of the Line Steel Buildings and Acura of Omaha.
Shuttle sponsors are Mike & Abbie Crawford, Matt & Barb Walsh and D.C. Electric. Our live band sponsor is Sharon White Appraisal Services.
Thanks also to so many great donors who contributed raffle and silent auction prizes. We couldn’t put on such a great show without you. If you have questions or are having trouble getting registered, please contact me at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by our Car Show Sponsors 2021:
Peaches is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic medium hair who is ready to move into your home.
Stitch is a 4-year-old Mastiff mix ready for her next stage in life. She knows some of her basic commands but could use some training to take her to the next level. We recommend kids aged 12 and over.
Salem is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair, who wants to remind you that Black Cat Appreciation Day was just a few days ago and he’s ready to be your next furry family member.
Ralphie is a 2 1/2-year-old gentleman who is looking for an adult-only home to call his own. Ralphie can be a bit nervous with new people but once he warms up, he bonds quickly.
He can be a bit protective with those people he considers “his” so his adopters should be prepared to do some training to help him with socialization and work on those protective traits.
Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption event ends today. Make sure you stop in to see if any of the amazing bigger or older dogs might be a perfect fit. All dogs over 7-years-old or over 40 pounds can be adopted through today for just $25. Cats over 6-months-old are also part of this adoption special (a few restrictions apply).
You can also register for our 13th Annual MHS Gala held on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Mid America Center. Social Hour starts at 5 p.m., with Dinner and Program happening at 6:30 p.m.
Over 200 silent auction prizes and 10 live auction prizes are all up for grabs. Enjoy a lively emcee/auctioneer, heartwarming video and animal fashion show.
Register online at midlandshumanesociety.org/events.