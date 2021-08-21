Just one weekend away from Wags & Wheels Car Show

In only eight days, cars from all over the metro area will descend upon McCoy’s Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave., for the fourth annual Midlands Humane Society Wags & Wheels Car Show.

Vehicles of all shapes, sizes, colors and unique histories can be seen up close and personal during this awesome fundraiser for the animals at the shelter. One of the best parts of this car show is talking to the owners and understanding their passion for all things with wheels.

The heart, soul, money and time poured into these amazing machines made of steel, rubber, plastic and glass are such testaments to their passion. It’s the beauty and creativity, and sometimes the flaws, in each design that make looking at cars something that people flock toward and enjoy so much about car shows.

Strolling up and down the rows of cars, some with their hoods propped up, doors open, tops down and imaging days gone by. Many of the readers will remember the Sunday trip into town, Saturday night picking up your date for a night on the town or pulling into the garage of your very first home all evokes treasured, powerful memories.