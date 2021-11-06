Keep an open mind when visiting an animal shelter

An animal shelter can be a funny place; better yet, an unexpected place. Things happen quickly and decisions sometimes need to be made on a dime. It’s fast paced, emotional and situations are unique because they involve living creatures — both animals and humans.
We love that we get to be part of happy-ever-after scenarios. Even in cases where pets arrive at our doors from bad situations, they leave here better than how they arrived. Most people have heard of a friend or family member coming to an animal shelter to meet one specific pet but being unexplainably drawn elsewhere and ultimately adopting a pet that they did not expect.
For instance, walking by a row of cat kennels on the way to see a cat they saw online, but being gingerly tapped on the shoulder by another cat as if to inquire, “Hello, how about you take a look at me instead?” Funny, it does happen with decent frequency, and I can recall two situations this very week.
A nice couple came to MHS specifically wanting to meet a dog. However, this dog was not currently being kept at MHS as it was living with a foster family. They totally understood and wanted to then see what else we had available for adoption.
After meeting with just two other dogs, they absolutely fell in love and went ahead with an adoption of an amazing dog. It was fun to watch this process unfold as well, as the second dog they met with came in the room and immediately laid its head in both prospective owner’s laps as if to say, “Pick Me!”
On another instance, a gentleman came in inquiring about kittens. Not just one kitten — he was interested in adopting two kittens. After meeting with a few available kittens and inquiring about what we may have at the PetSmart location in Council Bluffs, he went into a cat colony to meet with some older cats.
We were pleasantly surprised and so very happy to hear that he decided to adopt an older cat. In fact, he adopted a really great 10-year-old cat. It just goes to show it’s important to keep an open mind when looking to bring a new pet to join your home.
Time and time again we find the following quote to be true, “You don’t always get the pet you want, but you get the pet you need.”
MHS Pets of the week are brought to you by Leslie and John Southard:
Brooks is simply a lovable guy. He is 7-years-young and ready to bring love and hugs into your life. Brooks was surrendered to MHS because he wasn’t getting along with the other male dog in the house, so we feel he would do best with an easy-going female dog or being adopted as an only fur-baby.
He has lived with children and did great. He is a little fluffy around the middle and could stand to lose a few pounds to keep him healthy. An owner who is willing to take regular walks and provide a whole lot of love is what this boy needs.
Sophia Rose came to MHS as a stray where she presented as very timid and shy. She has come out of her shell, but in new situations she does need some time to adjust.
She has a lot of energy and loves to run, so a fenced-in yard would be ideal so she can run zoomies all day long is she wants. She would do best in a home that can give her the time she needs to feel safe while working with her on basic manners.
Midna is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS at the end of August after being abandoned. She is successfully living with other cats during her stay here and seems to be a pretty outgoing girl. Look at these ears!
Scrappy is a handsome boy who is always ready to hear what is coming and make sure to say hello to all he meets. He is super food-motivated and eager to do what is asked. He is very active, happy and always up for a walk or a run.
MHS is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are currently closed on Sundays.
Check out all the available pets on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.