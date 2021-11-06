Keep an open mind when visiting an animal shelter

An animal shelter can be a funny place; better yet, an unexpected place. Things happen quickly and decisions sometimes need to be made on a dime. It’s fast paced, emotional and situations are unique because they involve living creatures — both animals and humans.

We love that we get to be part of happy-ever-after scenarios. Even in cases where pets arrive at our doors from bad situations, they leave here better than how they arrived. Most people have heard of a friend or family member coming to an animal shelter to meet one specific pet but being unexplainably drawn elsewhere and ultimately adopting a pet that they did not expect.

For instance, walking by a row of cat kennels on the way to see a cat they saw online, but being gingerly tapped on the shoulder by another cat as if to inquire, “Hello, how about you take a look at me instead?” Funny, it does happen with decent frequency, and I can recall two situations this very week.

A nice couple came to MHS specifically wanting to meet a dog. However, this dog was not currently being kept at MHS as it was living with a foster family. They totally understood and wanted to then see what else we had available for adoption.