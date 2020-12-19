Keep the holidays fun, festive and most of all, safe for your pets

Dec. 19 is the last day to take advantage of $25 adoption fees on all cats over 6-months-old and select dogs (which are advertised on our Facebook page).

MHS Pets of the Week:

Pixie is a delightful little grey 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair looking for a home.

Cookie, an inquisitive cat, is still just a kitten at 6-months-old. She has a jet-black coat and would love to explore your home for the holidays.

Frederick is a larger than life 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who sadly lost his owner and needs a new home.

Hercules is a 1-year-old neutered male Mastiff/Rottweiler mix who arrived to MHS as a skinny, terrified stray. We think he has mostly been outside in his short life and because of this, he can be nervous or protective around new people.

Hercules loves food and that is the way to his heart. Once he is comfortable, he is a giant puppy in a big dog body.

He thinks everything is super fun and wants to join in.

His training was extremely deficient when he first arrived, and he does not know his size or strength.