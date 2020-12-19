Keep the holidays fun, festive and most of all, safe for your pets

Are you a procrastinator?
Maybe you’re still putting the final decorative touches on the inside of your home for the holidays?
Maybe you have company coming over for dinner and you want the food and table setting to be top notch?
As lovely as this festive time of year is, it is also laden with risks for your pets and we want you to be aware of the potential dangers with some common holiday decorations.
Here are some suggestions to keep the animals in your home safe.
If you haven’t already done so, make sure to securely anchor your Christmas tree so it doesn’t tip and fall, causing possible injury to your pet.
Also, be careful not to let your pet drink water from the bowl if you have a live tree. It can contain fertilizer or other chemicals that might cause intestinal distress if consumed.
As lovely as tinsel adorning the tree can be, it is a huge health hazard.
Kitties love this sparkly material because it’s easy to bat around, chase as it floats along air currents and carry in their mouths.
Unfortunately, it’s also easily eaten, which can lead to an obstructed digestive tract, severe vomiting, dehydration, and possible surgery.
The holidays are certainly a great time to show love and affection. So, if you plan to hang mistletoe as decoration or to steal a kiss, you will want to use caution because if ingested, it can cause pets to suffer nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Be mindful of candles and never leave them unattended. Pets may burn themselves or cause a fire if they knock candles over.
Keep wires, batteries and glass or plastic ornaments out of your pet’s reach.
A chewed-upon wire can deliver a potentially lethal electrical shock and a punctured battery can cause burns to the mouth and esophagus. Shards of breakable ornaments can damage your pet’s mouth and digestive tract.
It’s no secret that the holidays aren’t the same without delicious food. You’ve hopefully learned not to feed your pets chocolate, or anything sweetened with xylitol.
Make sure to keep your pets away from the table or unattended plates of food. You should also be sure to secure the lids on garbage cans as pets can get into items thought discarded.
If you or your guests celebrate with a cocktail, make sure to keep your unattended alcoholic drinks where pets cannot reach them.
If alcohol is ingested, your pet could become weak, ill, or even go into a coma, possibly leading to death from respiratory failure.
And, if you’re still looking for items to stuff your pet’s stockings, you might want to stick with chew toys that are basically indestructible or get items where you can incorporate treats into puzzles that your dog must solve to release the goodies.
There are many products available to pick from online or in your local pet store.
For cats, often the riskiest toys involve ribbon, yarn and loose little parts that can get stuck in the intestines if ingested, often necessitating surgery.
Instead, surprise your cat with a new toy that’s too big to swallow, a stuffed catnip toy or an interactive cat dancer.
Bark Friday is still going strong. We are pleased to say that we are halfway towards reaching our goal of raising $33,500 by Dec. 31.
We have a $33,500 match, thanks to an anonymous donor, and hopefully when matched, MHS will raise $67,000 for our year-end fundraising needs. This year has been such a roller coaster for families and their pets.
Financial gifts, such as these, go towards helping all the animals at MHS find a brighter, healthier tomorrow.
You can easily donate online through our website, midlandshumanesociety.org and click on “Bark Friday.”
You can also mail in or drop by a donation to Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave.
Dec. 19 is the last day to take advantage of $25 adoption fees on all cats over 6-months-old and select dogs (which are advertised on our Facebook page).
MHS Pets of the Week:
Pixie is a delightful little grey 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair looking for a home.
Cookie, an inquisitive cat, is still just a kitten at 6-months-old. She has a jet-black coat and would love to explore your home for the holidays.
Frederick is a larger than life 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who sadly lost his owner and needs a new home.
Hercules is a 1-year-old neutered male Mastiff/Rottweiler mix who arrived to MHS as a skinny, terrified stray. We think he has mostly been outside in his short life and because of this, he can be nervous or protective around new people.
Hercules loves food and that is the way to his heart. Once he is comfortable, he is a giant puppy in a big dog body.
He thinks everything is super fun and wants to join in.
His training was extremely deficient when he first arrived, and he does not know his size or strength.
When he gets over-excited, he gets quite jumpy and mouthy. Hercules is looking for a home with large breed experience who has time to work on his training to help him meet his full potential.
We think Hercules will do best in a home with adults only.
He can be picky with his dog friends so he may do best as your only dog. Hercules is not suitable for apartment living.
Please contact Rachael at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2265 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Don’t forget to take advantage of our great adoption specials. MHS is operating on an appointment basis, so we recommend looking at our website and calling 712-397-2270 for questions on animals or to arrange a time to stop in to meet an animal.
Don’t forget to make your year-end Bark Friday donation by Dec. 31. Gifts up to $33,500 will be matched dollar for dollar.
