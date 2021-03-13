Kevin Bills Memorial Dog Park memberships available now at MHS

It has been so nice out! I know, I know… it’s not officially spring until March 20, but it has felt amazing outside.
The amount of people using the trails outside our building has exploded in numbers. The increase in runners, walkers, babies in strollers and dogs on leashes has been great to see. Now that the frost has started to leave the ground, the soil is getting softer and frankly, is turning into lots of mud.
Have no fear, however, as the following saying will put your mind at ease regarding the mess. I recently came across a poignant verse that read, “The mud washes off, but the memories will last a lifetime.”
I really like this phrase and feel it stands the test of time whether referencing kids, pets or maybe even those of us who are still just kids at heart. It’s true, a short walk around the Midlands Humane Society provides ample evidence there is no shortage of mud. But if you have ever watched a dog run with pure joy on their face while galloping along with flying mud and water in its wake, it is sure to bring a smile to your face.
A quick hose down (when warmer) or a soak in the tub is all it takes to remedy the mess. It is rewarding to see a regular group of dogs and their owners who utilize the Kevin Bills Memorial Dog Park and let their dogs go “hog wild.” What a gift these owners are giving to their pooches.
Exercising their bodies, along with their minds, precious time for socialization and helping to maintain a trim figure are a few tangible benefits of belonging to this dog park. Unlike other dog parks in the Omaha area, this dog park provides a smaller crowd along with private key card access, so patrons can feel comfortable with the dogs who are using it. Often the members know — or at least have seen — other members in the park along with their dogs, therefore giving confidence to let the dogs play.
We’ll take the opportunity here to remind everyone about the Kevin Bills Memorial Dog Park, Council Bluff’s first ever off-leash dog park, located on the north and west side of the Midlands Humane Society. Initial discussions began many years ago amongst board members, and a small planning committee started meeting in February 2015 to bring this dream to a reality.
In conjunction with a very generous capital campaign gift, the park is named to honor the memory of Kevin Bills, and officially opened in February 2016. It is fully enclosed with fencing and a two-gate entry system for dog safety. The park also has benches, shade tents, running water, dog waste dispensers and trash receptacles. The dog park boasts controlled access for members only. Dog park memberships are just $50 per year — one household, up to four dogs — with a renewal date of March 31.
Once you are a member, you will receive an email reminder to renew and keep your membership active. As a reminder, dog owners are responsible for their dogs at all times while at the park and must follow specific rules.
Some dog park rules include:
- No single owner / caretaker shall have more than three dogs in the dog park simultaneously.
- Dogs must be off leash while inside the dog park.
- Dogs must be over four months old and owners will be required to provide proof of city license and vaccination against Rabies, Distemper and Parvo.
- Absolutely no aggressive dogs or animals other than dogs.
- Spiked, pinch or shock collars are not allowed.
- Please clean up after your dog. Simply visit our Customer Service team, located at the front desk of the Midlands Humane Society for registration and renewal of your Dog Park Membership. Please remember to bring proof of Rabies and DHPP Vaccination along with current pet licensing information for all dogs on your membership.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:
Cupid is a 1-year-old neutered male lab mix who is the life of the party. He is going to make a great adventure buddy and has plenty of energy. Cupid will make a great addition to almost any home, including one with kids. While at the shelter, other dogs make him uncomfortable so he may be happiest as the only dog.
Buddy is a 2-year-old male Australian Cattle Dog mix who is extremely intelligent, active and likes to be challenged. He is also very loyal to his owner but can be wary of strangers. Buddy would love to join a low-key home with breed experience. He will not do well in a home with frequent visitors or a lot of commotion and would love an adult-only home that enjoys getting out and exploring.
While Buddy plays well with other dogs here at the shelter, we recommend a home with no cats and he is not suitable for apartment living. He is shown by appointment only; for more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Rachael at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2265.
Our featured cats for the week are Rocky who is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair and Sir Taz, a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray.
Stop on by to meet these great pets and all of their friends. No appointment is needed to visit the building. We are located at 1020 Railroad Ave., and can be reached via phone at 712-396-2270.