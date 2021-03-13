Kevin Bills Memorial Dog Park memberships available now at MHS

It has been so nice out! I know, I know… it’s not officially spring until March 20, but it has felt amazing outside.

The amount of people using the trails outside our building has exploded in numbers. The increase in runners, walkers, babies in strollers and dogs on leashes has been great to see. Now that the frost has started to leave the ground, the soil is getting softer and frankly, is turning into lots of mud.

Have no fear, however, as the following saying will put your mind at ease regarding the mess. I recently came across a poignant verse that read, “The mud washes off, but the memories will last a lifetime.”

I really like this phrase and feel it stands the test of time whether referencing kids, pets or maybe even those of us who are still just kids at heart. It’s true, a short walk around the Midlands Humane Society provides ample evidence there is no shortage of mud. But if you have ever watched a dog run with pure joy on their face while galloping along with flying mud and water in its wake, it is sure to bring a smile to your face.