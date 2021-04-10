Kitten season has begun at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

As we predicted, just as spring is “springing” kitten season is starting. And that means itty bitty bottle feeders.

When mama kitty can’t care for babies, humans have to step up, and it’s a big job.

Kittens come into the world weighing about 4 ounces with closed eyes and undeveloped ears. They have to be fed only a teaspoon of formula every few hours both day and night. If that’s not enough, the tools to care for neonatal kittens are expensive.

Bottle feeding kittens is a challenge for which only a few people volunteer. That said, it is very rewarding.

Just take a look at these little fur balls. At just one week old, Herky, Hazel and Harper can already purr. They will be available for adoption in about 10 weeks.

If anyone is interested in helping to provide supplies for these kittens or any that we will foster this spring/summer/fall, please have a look at our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist. And remember, all donations are tax deductible.