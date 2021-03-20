'Kitten season' is in full swing at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
As we emerge from winter into spring, we are starting to see more and more cats in need. This is traditionally “kitten season” and this year appears to be no different. If you are looking for a kitten, please be patient as today’s newborns will be ready in about 2 months.
If you are looking for an older cat (or two) boy do we some great cats for you.
Lena and her brother Lyle, will soon be available for adoption. They are bonded littermates who are about 2-years-old and are totally declawed.
Lyle struts like a lion with direct eye contact and a determined lope. Don’t be fooled — he’s a big lover whose favorite domain is a warm lap. Lena is sweet and curious.
She purrs when touched and responds quickly when the treat bag is shaken. Their pumpkin-colored fur is remarkably plush. Lena and Lyle are healthy, social and adapt quickly to new environments. They must be adopted together.
Now for someone you have seen before but seems to be overlooked — Cassidy. Cassidy’s estimated date of birth is April 24, 2019. He came into foster care as a stray baby with his brother Sundance.
A handsome young fellow when adopted but he was just too much for the resident cat. Regrettably returned this is what they say about their time with Cassidy.
“He is very human cuddly, loves attention and the most affectionate cat I have ever seen. He loves to be petted non-stop, play with toys and will and jump high trying to get them. He will try to be dominate with other cats but if they stand their ground, he will back down. He is very shy at first.”
Cassidy does need patience and time to process change in his environments. When he feels safe, he is a very pleasant, well-mannered cat. Playful, loving and agreeable with the other cats in his foster care home.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.