'Kitten season' is in full swing at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

As we emerge from winter into spring, we are starting to see more and more cats in need. This is traditionally “kitten season” and this year appears to be no different. If you are looking for a kitten, please be patient as today’s newborns will be ready in about 2 months.

If you are looking for an older cat (or two) boy do we some great cats for you.

Lena and her brother Lyle, will soon be available for adoption. They are bonded littermates who are about 2-years-old and are totally declawed.

Lyle struts like a lion with direct eye contact and a determined lope. Don’t be fooled — he’s a big lover whose favorite domain is a warm lap. Lena is sweet and curious.

She purrs when touched and responds quickly when the treat bag is shaken. Their pumpkin-colored fur is remarkably plush. Lena and Lyle are healthy, social and adapt quickly to new environments. They must be adopted together.

Now for someone you have seen before but seems to be overlooked — Cassidy. Cassidy’s estimated date of birth is April 24, 2019. He came into foster care as a stray baby with his brother Sundance.