'Kitten week' at SOLAS, items needed

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the latest edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

First of all, thank you so much for your suggestions for the white kitten’s name featured last week. We are considering the suggestions and will hopefully announce the winner next week.

This has been “kitten week” for SOLAS. After a slow start, we were bombarded this week with kittens from all angles. They range from 2 weeks to 2-months-old.

The older ones will be vetted and available soon while the younger ones require time to grow first.

Here is the story of three of the littlest ones from this week.

Three boy kittens found themselves in the gentle care of SOLAS Saturday night. They came from Shenandoah with their eyes barely opened and screaming at the top of their tiny lungs.

It’s amazing how much noise kittens can make when they are hungry and scared. The woman who rescued them said that mama cat had run off and didn’t come back.

It happens often. She may have been hit by a car, attacked by another animal or trapped somewhere. The three orphans are now calm, warm and full of rich, buttery kitten formula.