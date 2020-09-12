 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kittens available at PetSmart today
0 comments

Kittens available at PetSmart today

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Hello, and happy belated Labor Day.

Welcome to this week’s edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

This week we have four adorable little kittens.

Little Miss.jpg

Little Miss

Little Miss is a beautiful tabby. She is full of spunk and loves to play and explore. She is very smart at figuring out how things work. When she first arrived, she broke out of the kennel and freed the other kittens. She loves to be loved and will give you love in return. She would like another sibling to be with her or another cat at her home, because she would like a playmate. She is a tabby with orange color.

Lucy.jpg

Lucy

Lucy is an all-black female cat. She is a bit shy but loves to play. She takes a bit to warm up to older cats and is best friends with sister Daisy.

Cayden is a male tabby and the tiniest of the bunch — but he doesn’t let that stop him. He thinks he’s three times bigger than he is and loves to play and tackle the other cats. He loves wand toys or toy mice to beat up. He always falls asleep cuddling one of my older cats or even a sibling, because he doesn’t like to sleep alone.

Caydyn.jpg

Cayden

Daisy is a black and white female kitten. She likes to watch and observe before joining in the kitten games. She’s a little shy but quite sweet when you earn her trust. She likes wand toys, and chasing her siblings. Her best friend is Lucy. They are never far apart.

These four kittens will be at PetSmart in Council Bluffs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Daisy.jpg

Daisy

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster and donate food, litter or cash.

0 comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

America’s Best Historical Walking Tours (And They’re Dog-Friendly, Too!)
Pets

America’s Best Historical Walking Tours (And They’re Dog-Friendly, Too!)

Road trips aren’t just about dining out and relaxing - they're about exploring something new!  Historical walking tours are a great way to learn about a place and understand its unique history and culture.  Many famous American cities and towns offer fun and engaging tours that take you right into the sights, sounds, and smells of the past. Best of all, many of the tours welcome dogs to join in, making them a perfect activity to enjoy with your furry sidekick!

Apartment Living with Pets: Making a Small Space a Home You’ll Both Love
Pets

Apartment Living with Pets: Making a Small Space a Home You’ll Both Love

Nothing compares to the excitement and joy of bringing a new four-legged family member home to love and care for.  But when that home is an apartment, special considerations must be made before and after adopting. Here are our tips for ensuring you and your pet are both happy and comfortable with apartment living.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert