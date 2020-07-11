Kittens, kittens & even more kittens

Have you been waiting for that “purrfect” kitten who will make your life complete? SOLAS has not only that kitten — but quite a few of his friends!
Our first little darling is Pig. He’s all decked out in a short suit of basic black and white and he’s about 10 weeks old.
He was given his name because he would bully his siblings and attempt to eat their food too. He’s also very curious when it comes to what ever his foster brothers are doing when they are around the kittens.
Plus he gets along great with his foster family’s resident dogs.
In a different foster home we have Mugsey and his brother Muffin.
Little boy Mugsey is wearing a short tan suit and his sister is all decked out in a diluted tortoiseshell gown. Muffin was recently spayed and will be available for adoption in about two weeks.
Muffin is definitely the snuggle bug and Mugsey is constantly on the look out for a new adventure.
If you’re interested in adopting any of our featured cats or kittens, please contact adopt@solaspet.org.
If you have any questions, please call Mary Jones at 402-968-0822.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!