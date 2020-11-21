'Kitty Shower' now in full swing through Dec. 4

Welcome to November and the season for thankfulness and the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

As always SOLAS is thankful for our supporters and donors and now would be a great time donate. As we announced last week, we are not able to host our annual chili dinner and auction this year. due to COVID-19. Instead, we are hosting a “Kitty Shower.”

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 4, SOLAS will be accepting donations from our Amazon wishlist, tinyurl.com/solaslist, monetary donations via Paypal, paypal.me/solaspetadoption and e- gift certificates from places like Pet Stores, Walmart, Menards and Farm Supply stores. Thank you to those who have or plan to donate.

Now for some very special cats to show off.

First we have Rumble. Rumble is a complete love bug and wants nothing more than to be in your lap purring at the top of his lungs. It took him no time to warm up in his new foster home and he has a stunning coat and is a handsome fella. Rumble loves to sleep in the sink or in a nest he’s made out of a fuzzy blankets. since he is an FIV positive cat he will need to be an only cat or with siblings that are also FIV positive. He is slightly cross-eyed which adds to his charm!