Languishing over litter box issues with your cat?

If you have a cat, it can be incredibly frustrating when you discover your cat stops using its litter box.
Let’s face is, cleaning up a dirty litter box isn’t most people’s favorite task. Messes outside the box are especially unpleasant. It’s messy, it stinks and it causes chaos in the home.
Cats are surrendered to shelters or abandoned for this very problem. Many times, the remedy can be easily found without drastic measures, and we are happy to provide you with some tactics to try.
What should you do if you discover that a cat in your household is suddenly not using the litter box?
First, please, please, please take them to the vet to check their health. Tell your veterinarian about any other behavior issues that your cat may be exhibiting. It is important to rule out a physical health problem before trying other fixes.
If your cat experiences a negative association, such as painful elimination while in the litter box, they will often find another place to go thinking the pain with subside.
Cats with urinary tract infections, bladder stones/blockages, or feline interstitial cystitis often stop using the litter box and choose a quiet closet or basement corner hoping it won’t be painful. This is where a trip to the vet comes in very handy.
Emotional factors can also be a cause for problems. Stressors like moving to a new house, adding new animals or family members to the household can make a cat suddenly stop using their box.
Here are some tricks to get and keep your cat using his box.
Keeping your litter box clean is really important. Think about it — do you like using a dirty bathroom? Do you recoil when you enter a restroom and see that the toilet is disgusting? Clean the box daily and change out all the litter on a regular basis and wash the box itself.
How many cats do you have? Make sure you have enough boxes to suit their needs. Some estimates suggest having 1.5 litter boxes per cat. So, if you have 2 cats, purchase 3 litter boxes.
Are your litter boxes big enough? Make sure your cat can move around inside the litter box to do their business. We know of cat owners who use under the bed storage containers as litter boxes. Some cats don’t like a litter box that has a lid or a plastic bag liner, as they can feel too confined.
Try finding a box with high enough sides so that your cat doesn’t kick litter onto the ground, but not high enough that they have trouble getting into it — especially if your cat is small or has trouble getting around, in the event it’s a senior kitty.
If your cat isn’t using the litter box, try changing the brand. Different consistencies and fragrances can play a big role. Were you using clumping litter and now you aren’t? Are the pieces of litter large and sharp or small and dusty?
Also, do you have enough litter in the pan? You need a few inches in the box so they can dig and cover their mess.
Another big question is, where do you have your litter box located? If it’s difficult to reach, your cat may dismiss it. Is it in a high traffic area, where you cat doesn’t feel it has any privacy?
How about noise? Is the litter box next to the washing machine or humidifier? The sounds and even motion (let’s assume a very full washing machine here) may deter your cat from using the box in that location and he will use the bathroom elsewhere.
We encourage you to take a look around your home to check on the status of your litter boxes and make sure they are what you would want to use ... if you were a cat.
Damara is a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair. She came to MHS as a stray along with her kittens. After raising her little family in a foster home, she’s ready for her next step in life.
She seems to do fine with children and dogs and is ready to be on the receiving end of some pampering.
Teddy is an 8-year-old male domestic shorthair. He is shy to start but will warm up.
Mikey is a 3-year-old male domestic longhair. He is a nice boy but a bit shy as well.
Luna is a 5-year-old female domestic tortoiseshell. Luna is looking for a quiet home with no other pets as she wants to be the center of attention.
You can see all our available pets at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during the week from noon to 6 p.m.