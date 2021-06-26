Languishing over litter box issues with your cat?

Emotional factors can also be a cause for problems. Stressors like moving to a new house, adding new animals or family members to the household can make a cat suddenly stop using their box.

Here are some tricks to get and keep your cat using his box.

Keeping your litter box clean is really important. Think about it — do you like using a dirty bathroom? Do you recoil when you enter a restroom and see that the toilet is disgusting? Clean the box daily and change out all the litter on a regular basis and wash the box itself.

How many cats do you have? Make sure you have enough boxes to suit their needs. Some estimates suggest having 1.5 litter boxes per cat. So, if you have 2 cats, purchase 3 litter boxes.

Are your litter boxes big enough? Make sure your cat can move around inside the litter box to do their business. We know of cat owners who use under the bed storage containers as litter boxes. Some cats don’t like a litter box that has a lid or a plastic bag liner, as they can feel too confined.

Try finding a box with high enough sides so that your cat doesn’t kick litter onto the ground, but not high enough that they have trouble getting into it — especially if your cat is small or has trouble getting around, in the event it’s a senior kitty.