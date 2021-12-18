Last day for SOLAS Holiday Auction Sunday

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Thank you to everyone who has bid on the SOLAS Holiday Auction.

There is one day left to get in your last-minute bids.

Bidding ends Sunday with pickup soon after — just in time for the Holidays.

Now on to some adorable cats.

First of all, because it’s Christmas time. We have to feature the obligatory Christmas kittens. This year we have the Hallelujah twins — Holly and Louie.

They are about 3-months-old and are black and white twins. They love exploring the house, getting into trouble and snuggling with their big foster brother Butterscotch.

And a Christmas miracle has already happened — they have both been recently adopted.

Next is Rowdy.

Rowdy is 7-months-old. He was born to be an emotional support kitty. When he was a tiny kitten, he arrived at his foster home hungry and hollering. So he was named Rowdy.

He was loved, cuddled, was bottle fed and became a sweetheart who just wants to be with you.

Rowdy’s coat is silky soft and plush. His purr is a low rumble that goes on and on from the moment you touch him. This sweetheart enjoys the company of humans but he’s not crazy about sharing with other cats.

Rowdy will become the best friend some lucky soul will ever adopt.

Last, two kittens who we have no idea why they are still around. They are currently at PetSmart in Council Bluffs and have been there too long.

Obsidian and Onyx are two super lovable, outgoing black kittens brothers who just want to find a home for Christmas.

They are totally well-adjusted babies who, while in foster care, sat on foster mom’s grandkids laps while they did homework. Loving on them the entire time.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.