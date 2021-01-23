 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last week to buy Hy-Vee red heart bag for SOLAS
0 comments

Last week to buy Hy-Vee red heart bag for SOLAS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hello and welcome the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

First a reminder. This is the last week for the SOLAS Hy-Vee bags. Hy-Vee on 23rd and W Broadway has chosen SOLAS as January’s red bag donation recipients.

What does this mean? This means when you buy a red heart bag for $2.50 at this Hy-Vee $1.00 goes to SOLAS as a donation. These bags are large reusable grocery bags and great for so many things, so go buy to your heart’s content. But go soon as this is just for the month of January.

Our first cat this week is Pearl. We don’t know where she comes from, just that she’s had a rough time and wants nothing more than to be your best friend. She was captured as a stray early in December by a family who reported she’d been living in their backyard for several months. They’d been feeding her but now the weather was turning cold and they were concerned for Pearl.

I can only speculate of course, but am convinced she was a loved pet once as she adapted to indoor life quickly and is a very friendly little lady. She has perfect litter box manners and absolutely loves to be petted. Pearl is also quite chatty, we have held long, deep conversations many times. She is missing an ear and the vet discovered she had some dental issues so she’s also short on teeth.

Hence the name Pearl, not only is she beautiful, but she’s missing a few parts kinda like a pirate). Pearl seems to be fine with dogs, kids, and is starting to get used to being around other cats, so she’d probably fit in either with a family or be a wonderful single companion for anyone.

Next is Carolina. Carolina was homeless in a parking garage when a kind person fed her and sought help to get her into a rescue. She was pregnant and got her into foster care just in time. Had her five kittens on May 16, 2020.

She is a beautiful cat and has a bit of sassy but very affectionate, playful and needs a home to continue her safer life journey. She will be good with about any home situation. Trusting dogs can be overcome if canine friends are kind to felines.

Last we have Cassidy. He came into foster care as a stray baby with his brother Sundance. A handsome young fellow when adopted but he was just too much for the resident cat. Regrettably returned this is what they say about their time with Cassidy.

“He is very human cuddly, loves attention and is the most affectionate cat I have ever seen. Loves to be petted non-stop, loves to play with toys and will and jump high trying to get them. He will try to be dominate with other cats but if they stand their ground, he will back down. He is very shy at first.”

Cassidy does need patience and time to process change in his environments. When he feels safe he is a very pleasant, well-mannered cat. Playful, loving and agreeable with the other cats in his foster care home.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.

You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.

0 comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 great dog breeds for seniors
Pets

30 great dog breeds for seniors

Do you hope to travel with a small dog? Do you wish to remain active and want a dog that can run and hike long distances? Do you want an affectionate companion that will be safe around younger family members? 

Surprising places where your pooch can shop with you
Pets

Surprising places where your pooch can shop with you

If you’re like many pet parents, bringing your furkid along on a shopping trip would be the perfect way to spend a day. While many big-name chain stores have a "service dogs only" policy, you may be surprised to know that a number of them will in fact allow you to shop with your Shih-Tzu or browse with your bulldog. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists figure out the reason catnip makes cats crazy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert