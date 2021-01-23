Last week to buy Hy-Vee red heart bag for SOLAS

Hello and welcome the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

First a reminder. This is the last week for the SOLAS Hy-Vee bags. Hy-Vee on 23rd and W Broadway has chosen SOLAS as January’s red bag donation recipients.

What does this mean? This means when you buy a red heart bag for $2.50 at this Hy-Vee $1.00 goes to SOLAS as a donation. These bags are large reusable grocery bags and great for so many things, so go buy to your heart’s content. But go soon as this is just for the month of January.

Our first cat this week is Pearl. We don’t know where she comes from, just that she’s had a rough time and wants nothing more than to be your best friend. She was captured as a stray early in December by a family who reported she’d been living in their backyard for several months. They’d been feeding her but now the weather was turning cold and they were concerned for Pearl.

I can only speculate of course, but am convinced she was a loved pet once as she adapted to indoor life quickly and is a very friendly little lady. She has perfect litter box manners and absolutely loves to be petted. Pearl is also quite chatty, we have held long, deep conversations many times. She is missing an ear and the vet discovered she had some dental issues so she’s also short on teeth.