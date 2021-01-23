Last week to buy Hy-Vee red heart bag for SOLAS

Hello and welcome the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
First a reminder. This is the last week for the SOLAS Hy-Vee bags. Hy-Vee on 23rd and W Broadway has chosen SOLAS as January’s red bag donation recipients.
What does this mean? This means when you buy a red heart bag for $2.50 at this Hy-Vee $1.00 goes to SOLAS as a donation. These bags are large reusable grocery bags and great for so many things, so go buy to your heart’s content. But go soon as this is just for the month of January.
Our first cat this week is Pearl. We don’t know where she comes from, just that she’s had a rough time and wants nothing more than to be your best friend. She was captured as a stray early in December by a family who reported she’d been living in their backyard for several months. They’d been feeding her but now the weather was turning cold and they were concerned for Pearl.
I can only speculate of course, but am convinced she was a loved pet once as she adapted to indoor life quickly and is a very friendly little lady. She has perfect litter box manners and absolutely loves to be petted. Pearl is also quite chatty, we have held long, deep conversations many times. She is missing an ear and the vet discovered she had some dental issues so she’s also short on teeth.
Hence the name Pearl, not only is she beautiful, but she’s missing a few parts kinda like a pirate). Pearl seems to be fine with dogs, kids, and is starting to get used to being around other cats, so she’d probably fit in either with a family or be a wonderful single companion for anyone.
Next is Carolina. Carolina was homeless in a parking garage when a kind person fed her and sought help to get her into a rescue. She was pregnant and got her into foster care just in time. Had her five kittens on May 16, 2020.
She is a beautiful cat and has a bit of sassy but very affectionate, playful and needs a home to continue her safer life journey. She will be good with about any home situation. Trusting dogs can be overcome if canine friends are kind to felines.
Last we have Cassidy. He came into foster care as a stray baby with his brother Sundance. A handsome young fellow when adopted but he was just too much for the resident cat. Regrettably returned this is what they say about their time with Cassidy.
“He is very human cuddly, loves attention and is the most affectionate cat I have ever seen. Loves to be petted non-stop, loves to play with toys and will and jump high trying to get them. He will try to be dominate with other cats but if they stand their ground, he will back down. He is very shy at first.”
Cassidy does need patience and time to process change in his environments. When he feels safe he is a very pleasant, well-mannered cat. Playful, loving and agreeable with the other cats in his foster care home.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.