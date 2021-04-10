Learn how to better care for your pet rabbit

Nails

If your rabbit’s nails need trimmed, a penlight is helpful to locate the “quick,” the portion of the nail containing blood. Hold your thumb and index ﬁnger over the quick and then cut the nail above your ﬁngers. That way, you know you’re not cutting into the vein. You might want to team up with another person when trimming nails. If you do nick the quick, use pressure and styptic powder to stop the bleeding.

Scent glands

Rabbits have scent glands on either side of their genitals that emit a musk-like scent. The glands can become impacted with a dark, wax-like substance. Gently wipe away the material with a gauze pad or Q-tip soaked in warm water. A buildup of this material is normal, but it can lead to infections, especially in older rabbits. If you can smell a musky odor, it is probably time to clean the glands. Have your veterinarian, a vet tech or a knowledgeable rabbit person show you how to ﬁnd and clean the glands. While you are checking the scent glands, note any caked-on feces or urine burn on the rabbit’s bottom. This could be a symptom of illness.

Fur and skin