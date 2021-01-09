Learn how to foster a cat from SOLAS

First, we have these two kitties that are full of love for you! Their names are Buddy and Miss Kitty. They are brother and sister, and share a strong bond with each other. They are nearly 8-months-old, and will be ready for adoption around Jan. 16. They are great with kids and each other, but other pets is still to be determined.

Buddy is a real cuddler and Miss Kitty loves to explore and play with your strings. They love on each other, groom, wrestle, sleep together and they love hugs from people just as much.

Next is Miss Katie. She was a community cat who wandered around a neighborhood in South Omaha. Some kind people on her buffet line decided to get her spayed when the vet informed them that she was already pregnant.

Miss Katie’s benefactors sought a shelter or rescue where she could deliver her babies. It took a few tries before they found one that was willing to let her go full term. Miss Katie has settled in comfortably in her SOLAS foster home and should be delivering her babies this week. She already has an adopter waiting for her and her babies will available for adoption in about three months.