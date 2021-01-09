Learn how to foster a cat from SOLAS

Welcome to January and to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
Before we introduce cats this week, we want to take a moment to talk about fostering. Every week we mention it but thought this would be a good time to talk a little more about it.
How does fostering work? Well, almost every week we get calls from individuals or other rescue organizations with animals that need to a home. As SOLAS does not have a “facility” to keep the animals we foster them in in loving homes.
Each foster home is responsible for loving, socializing, feeding and caring for the animals until they are adopted. Sometimes this includes vet visits if required. Then when the animal is ready, the adoptions sometimes happen directly in the home, sometimes at a pet store adoption event or other place.
The most common reason people do not foster is that they think they will get attached and not be able to let the animal go. While this does happen occasionally, more often than not it’s a joyous occasion to see an animal go to its new perfect purrmanant home. You know in your head and heart, to make room to save the next animal, you have to let the current one go.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent see the contact info at the end of this column.
On to the cats.
First, we have these two kitties that are full of love for you! Their names are Buddy and Miss Kitty. They are brother and sister, and share a strong bond with each other. They are nearly 8-months-old, and will be ready for adoption around Jan. 16. They are great with kids and each other, but other pets is still to be determined.
Buddy is a real cuddler and Miss Kitty loves to explore and play with your strings. They love on each other, groom, wrestle, sleep together and they love hugs from people just as much.
Next is Miss Katie. She was a community cat who wandered around a neighborhood in South Omaha. Some kind people on her buffet line decided to get her spayed when the vet informed them that she was already pregnant.
Miss Katie’s benefactors sought a shelter or rescue where she could deliver her babies. It took a few tries before they found one that was willing to let her go full term. Miss Katie has settled in comfortably in her SOLAS foster home and should be delivering her babies this week. She already has an adopter waiting for her and her babies will available for adoption in about three months.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.