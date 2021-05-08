Let’s see happy tails during 'Empty the Shelters' event

Despite many challenges in 2020 and 2021, BISSELL Pet Foundation has remained vigilant in its mission to find loving homes for shelter pets.
This year, the first “Empty the Shelters” event is being held from May 5-9. BPF is aiming to find homeless pets across the country their forever homes. BPF will support nearly 200 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions for cats, dogs, puppies and kittens.
Empty the Shelters is BPF’s biggest program and the May 2021 event is the biggest in ETS history.
All the participating shelters need your support to keep it going and growing. If you’re unable to adopt, please consider a donation to the ETS fund where 100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.
There is also a Bissell Pet Foundation online store with merchandise you may like, and those proceeds help shelter pets all over the country too. Cathy Bissell and the entire BISSELL Pet Foundation team has such big hearts and tons of compassion working until every pet has a home.
Since the inception of ETS in 2016, there have been 49,360 pets adopted from a whopping 43 participating states and Canada.
BISSELL Pet Foundation supports programs and initiatives that are focused on addressing the pet overpopulation crisis in our country.
Through funding for pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, emergencies and transport, they are making a difference to reduce the number of pets in shelters and rescues. BPF is proud to have supported the lifesaving work of animal welfare organizations in all 50 states.
On a more local scale, there are three shelters in Iowa who are participating with ETS this May. Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs is pleased to join ranks with the Boone Area Humane Society in Boone and the Cedar Valley Humane Society in Cedar Rapids.
For Midlands Humane Society specifically, we have many dogs and cats in our building that can be adopted for just $25 during this special event. BPF helps make up the difference of the normal adoption fees.
You can find out more details about each of the pets included in this special by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org or by watching our Facebook page as we advertise pets via that platform too.
It’s always a good idea to give us a call at 712-396-2264 before you come to the shelter if you are looking to meet a specific pet just to make sure it is still available.
Adoption surveys must be completed and approved prior to any adoption and an additional survey and adoption photo will be taken at the time of the adoption that will be submitted to BPF for potential marketing purposes of both entities.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:
Odie is a 1-year-old neutered male Australian shepherd.
Wow, this boy is smart who already knows some tricks and could excel with someone that has time to keep his busy mind occupied.
Odie is a good boy but has a bit too much energy to be around small children. Because of his breed and activity level, he is not suitable for an apartment setting.
Skeeter is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray. This tuxedo kitty seems to be game for lots of attention and lots of playtime.
Sadie is a 6-year-old spayed female German shepherd mix. Sadie is a sweet, yet sensitive girl looking for a low-key home where she can come out of her shell at her own pace.
She needs time to warm up and feel comfortable around new people, but once she does, she is an extremely loving and loyal friend.
Sadie previously lived with cats but needs a home free of poultry or other farm animals and she did not get along with the other dog in her previous home.
Because of this, she may be happiest as the only dog and would need a yard to run and play.