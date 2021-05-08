Let’s see happy tails during 'Empty the Shelters' event

Through funding for pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, emergencies and transport, they are making a difference to reduce the number of pets in shelters and rescues. BPF is proud to have supported the lifesaving work of animal welfare organizations in all 50 states.

On a more local scale, there are three shelters in Iowa who are participating with ETS this May. Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs is pleased to join ranks with the Boone Area Humane Society in Boone and the Cedar Valley Humane Society in Cedar Rapids.

For Midlands Humane Society specifically, we have many dogs and cats in our building that can be adopted for just $25 during this special event. BPF helps make up the difference of the normal adoption fees.

You can find out more details about each of the pets included in this special by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org or by watching our Facebook page as we advertise pets via that platform too.

It’s always a good idea to give us a call at 712-396-2264 before you come to the shelter if you are looking to meet a specific pet just to make sure it is still available.