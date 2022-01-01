Let’s start off the New Year on the right paw…or foot

It is officially the first day of 2022. Many, including myself, wonder what will this year bring? What curveballs will get thrown our way?

For an animal shelter, our thoughts trend towards (no surprise) what will animal welfare look like over these next 365 days? What will arrive at our door? Who are the people we will affect the most? What animal(s) will have a lasting impact on us? Whose story can’t we shake, and which cases prepare us to better handle the next? How can we work with our community and educate people of all ages more effectively? What lessons do we need to share to help animals live their best lives while assisting their owners with common concerns? How does animal welfare look in an ever-changing world?

Boy, don’t we wish we had a crystal ball.

The day-to-day activity at Midlands Humane Society sometimes goes by in a blur. Our Mission is to “Protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of the people who love them.” It’s pretty straightforward.

The MHS staff, board and volunteers strive each day to live by this statement. Everything we geared around the thousands animals we come in contact with, but also the thousands more humans we assist.

Sometimes helping simply means connecting the best pet with the right person. Watching a child get to take home a new kitten, cat or senior dog is a bright light in our day! Seeing the newlyweds adopt their first dog, knowing they just became a family of three or the empty nesters decide they have room for “one more cat” makes our hearts jump for joy.

Helping a dog or cat who has been at the shelter for months leave with a new family has often brought tears to our eyes, knowing that tonight, they are sleeping in their very own home! Other times, it is helping reunite a lost pet with its owner.

And by reuniting these pets, we are also ensuring they are microchipped prior to leaving the building, thereby increasing that pet’s chances of returning home the next time they might find themselves lost. We can also offer low-cost microchips for pets before they get lost. For just $25, we will microchip and register your pet for you.

Sometimes, pet owners find themselves in the difficult position of needing to rehome their pets. While we hope this is never the first option for people, we are here to help. Depending on the circumstance, we may be able to offer advice, assistance with food, other supplies or resources (on a case-by-case basis) to help keep the pet with their owners and out of the shelter.

When this is not an option, we will do our best to learn about each pet to rehome him or her. Being a responsible pet owner, is realizing the time will come when we must say goodbye to our beloved pet as they cross the “Rainbow Bridge.” MHS is here to help with end-of-life services. Knowing when it’s time to say goodbye to your four-legged family member is one of the most difficult situations pet-owners find themselves in. Please remember that we offer low-cost euthanasia and cremation services.

Providing enriching volunteer experiences, that not only let the community gain access to animals in an increased capacity, but which also helps us use our resources wisely, is something we take very seriously. In fact, in 2020, MHS was certified as a Service Enterprise organization which means we operate in the top 11% of nonprofits in the country in volunteer management and organizational performance.

We strive to use resources wisely. Donations that come to the shelter are used to help animals in a variety of ways. Whether that is an emergency surgery, medications, vaccines, standard adoption preparation surgeries, food, pet supplies like litter and enrichment items, please know that your gifts are critical to our day-to-day operation.

Donations help us keep our adoption fees reasonable, giving a greater number of people access to the joy that pets bring. Whether you donate during or attend a fundraising event, give during a special medical plea for an injured animal, donate during an appeal or give a memorial or tribute, these gifts help MHS in so many ways. We thank you.

We thank you for helping us grow to help more pets and people. We thank our sponsors, grantors and our local veterinarian partners for working with us to save animals. We thank Petco Love and PetSmart Charities for helping us save and adopt out amazing pets to families near and far. We thank the children who donate their very own birthday money. We thank companies who fundraise for us and our friends on Facebook who donate and like and share our posts. We thank all those who send in donations via Amazon and Chewy — you are fantastic, and we appreciate every single shipment that arrives.

Let’s keep the amazing trajectory going this year. Together, we are providing a brighter, more rewarding life for our community.

MHS Pets of the Week:Macho is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS as a stray in late October.

Xeus is a 3-year-old female spayed domestic shorthair who came to MHS in October.

Lola is a spayed female 4-year-old domestic mediumhair who arrived at MHS in June.

Macho and Xeus are very friendly cats, while Lola needs some time to come out of her shell.

Brooks is a lovable guy who is 7-years-old and ready to bring kisses and hugs into your life. He was surrendered to MHS because he wasn’t getting along with the other male dog in the house, so we do think he would do best with easy going female dog or as an only fur baby.

He is a little fluffy and could lose a few pounds to keep him healthy, so regular walks and lots of affection is what the guy is looking for.

We are closed to the public today, and Sunday, but will reopen on Monday at noon. You can browse available animals at midlandshumanesociety.org.