Let’s take a moment to talk about National Hairball Day

Long-haired cat breeds may have the biggest problem with hairballs simply due to the sheer amount of hair. During grooming, some of the hair ends up in their digestive system. Most of the time it passes on through to the litter box. Other times, it accumulates, and the cat can’t pass it and needs to regurgitate it.

When might hairballs indicate a serious health problem?

If you notice your cat produces a lot of hairballs or if you observe excessive gagging, coughing, hacking, vomiting, a loss of appetite, lethargy, unusual stool consistency — including diarrhea, constipation, or a high amount of hair in the stool — then it might be best to consult a vet.

Cats who frequently regurgitate their hairballs may have an underlying medical condition such as inflammatory bowel disease or even cancer. It will give you peace of mind to consult your vet who already has a history on your cat’s medical conditions.

Hairballs can also cause an obstruction, if they get too large, and you cat will need medical assistance.

Cat owners can really be their feline friend’s ally by doing a few simple things. Take time to groom them with a soft, bristled brush or a cat grooming mitt. If your cat is not used to being brushed or combed, introduce them to it slowly.