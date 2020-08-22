Life is great so learn to enjoy the ride

My dog, Cash, hates riding in cars. Weird, right?
Most dogs love riding in cars. They hear their owners say, “wanna go for a car ride?” and they start jumping and spinning around. Then they happily jump in the car and proudly stick their head out the window to take in all the sights, sounds and smells.
My dog, on the other hand, must be prompted in every way possible to even get him in the car. After a few moments of darting from side to side outside my open door he will, begrudgingly, climb into the second row of my car and take his assigned seat.
Just so you know, this seat was chosen by him and he will sit no where else in the vehicle. If my children are in the car and one of them is in his seat, he will sit on them, forcing them to move elsewhere.
Once situated, he faces to the interior of the vehicle with his head hanging down as if he may vomit at any moment. He’s as quiet as a church mouse and barely makes eye contact.
I question what made Cash dislike car rides so much. His adverse reaction to cars has been an interesting transition from my last dog, Brody, who loved the car.
He was excited to get in, look out the window and simply people watch. I might better accept Cash’s reaction to riding in cars if we only traveled to a potentially unpleasant place.
But 95% of the places Cash goes are fun. He rides in cars to come to work with me at the humane society, we visit kids at schools, he plays at the dog park, he explores nature preserves, walks trails and he has fun delivering Valentine greetings during Wag-a-Grams.
I have come to the realization that he likes the destination; It’s just the ride he dislikes. I wish he could learn to enjoy the ride. Life is all about enjoying the ride. Every day is a gift so make the most of it.
Hopefully, you’re not waiting to enjoy life until you get that promotion or take the trip of a lifetime, remodel your bathroom into a spa sanctuary or get the plastic surgery you think you need. Remember, each day is a blessing. Don’t be like Cash in the car … be like Brody.
Speaking of car rides, our third Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show is coming right up on Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave., in Council Bluffs. We are limiting the registrants to 75 vehicles and space is filling up very quickly. Contact Kori with questions or to register at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org. Radio Pilot will perform, and the band is sponsored by Sharon White Appraisal Services.
Guests can purchase raffle tickets for a variety of items, and there will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auctions prizes, adoptable animals with special adoption fees and awesome food and drink specials. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed away from the building or in personal vehicles in the parking lot and all food and drink must be purchased from the restaurant.
Please remember, this car show is intended as a fundraising event, so every dollar goes back to helping animals in need at Midlands Humane Society.
It’s also time to register for our VIRTUAL MHS Gala “2020 Vision” this year. The date is just four weeks away, on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Make sure you register by Sept. 11, 5 p.m. to be entered into the $100 Visa Gift Card drawing. You can learn more about the event by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events. You can also register by phone by texting MHSGala2020 to 243-725.
You won’t want to miss out on your chance to learn more about MHS, hear heartwarming stories, meet adoptable animals, bid on silent and live auction prizes and raise the paddle to make donations to help animals in need in your own backyard. You can enjoy all the fun of this event from the comfort of your home, but make sure you get your slippers back from your dog prior to tuning in.
MHS Animals of the Week:
Koda is a 2-year-old neutered male Husky who is a “happy go lucky” guy who seems to love everyone he meets.
He would love to join an active home that can provide regular exercise and play times. Koda has not had much experience with other animals and we think he will be most successful in a cat-free home.
He is a friendly guy and would, most likely, enjoy a home with kids of any age. Koda might not be suitable for apartment living, as Huskies can be quite vocal.
Farrah is a 7-month-old spayed female shorthair who arrived as a stray. Farrah is an absolutely striking kitten wearing a tuxedo coat.
She has plenty of kitten energy which will keep you busy from one moment to the next.
Midge is a 3-month-old spayed female domestic medium hair. This sweet little gal is quite vocal and adores when people pay attention to her. She purrs and rolls around waiting to be pet.
Dingo is a 2-year-old neutered male Boxer/Lab mix. If you like to go, go, go…then Dingo is the dog for you! This guy loves to play and explore! He’s going to be a great addition to an active home that has room for him to run. Dingo is a strong boy who needs some work with his leash skills. He has a ton of potential and is eager to learn.
This guy seems to get along with other playful dogs his size, but we do recommend no cats. We think he could do well with kids 10 or older that can tolerate his play style.
We are open again to the public to meet adoptable animals without making an appointment.
We do ask for appointments, if possible, for situations like stray animals, euthanasia, cremations, and microchips, therefore allowing us to ensure we have staff on site ready to assist you.
We are open Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Come visit these great pets and all their friends.
