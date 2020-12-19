Little kittens with big personalities ready for adoption

Happy Holidays and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
As always SOLAS is thankful for our supporters, donors and especially grateful for everyone who has donated recently through the Kitty Shower, Giving Tuesday or in general.
We also thank everyone who has adopted lately, it’s been a wonderful adoption boom! Thank you.
This week we have five perfect little kittens to show you. They get their vetting done Thursday and will be ready just in time for Christmas.
Strahan is a gentle giant. He is the kind of companion that will do all the heavy lifting, get that box off the top shelf for you and flex his muscles anytime he thinks you may be in need of them.
That being said, he is secretly a lovebug that just wants to curl up on the couch with you watching all your favorite Hallmark holiday rom-coms.
He loves to be in a lap, not just next to you, getting constant love and affection.
Tortellini (not pictured) is the best friend you wish you had but haven’t discovered yet. She is a free spirit and is up for any and all adventures. A new toy, water, dogs, none of it scares Tortellini!
She loves being by your side trying new things and particularly loves yoga time. She will want you to let her know that you see her and love her consistently through verbal and touch acknowledgement.
She loves being loved by her human.
Luna is an outgoing gal with loads of confidence. She has no problem letting her human flag fly. There is no pretentious cat attitude with Luna — what you see is what you get and what you get is a cat who loves human time.
She will want to be on a lap or in your arms during her snuggle time and has the softest rumble of a purr. She also loves time with her cat toys and enjoys being active as she chases toys around.
If a grandma could be a cat, Mille would be it. Millie is the part of the pack that helps keep everyone clean, will talk your ear off and spend the best quality time with you.
She is smaller in stature, but don’t let that fool you. She has loads of personality and has no problems bossing you around — “please sit down and snuggle me right this second.” She loves and is completely fascinated by running water, so you can also find Mille hanging out in or around a sink.
Beatrice or “BB” for short, reminds me of the cat Puss N Boots — big beautiful eyes, independent and fierce when her siblings try to take her toy. Beatrice is kind, gentle and there to lend you some quality time, but also lets her siblings go first.
She has a tendency to hang back, but once it is her turn she will sit and purr loudly to let you know just how happy she is. She has a beautiful coat that is so soft it reminds me of bunny fur.
As always all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or (402) 577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.
