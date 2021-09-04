'Living Life Out Loud' at the 2021 MHS Gala

With the flipping of the calendar and September now upon us, we turn our eyes to the Annual Midlands Humane Society Gala on Friday, Sept. 17.
This beloved event will be held at the Mid-America Center beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 6:30 p.m. We look forward to spending time with other “animal lovers” and sharing our combined passions to protect and nurture companion animals in need.
As in years’ past, we will have a wine pull, flower sales, over 200 silent auction items and 10 live auction prizes to bid on, and engaging emcee, speakers, a fantastic animal fashion show and a heartwarming video. As always, we look forward to seeing so many of our treasured supporters at this in-person gala.
With that being said, we also want guests to know we are taking numerous COVID-19 precautions during this event by incorporating the following procedures. We will have an additional entrance/exit for all guests to help spread out attendees at the start and end of the evening’s activities and are spacing out tables as much as possible.
Arrows and social distancing reminders will be noted to help guide traffic flow during activities. We are able to provide contactless check-in by having guests send us their cell numbers by texting Mhsgala2021 to 243-725 which will register them for the event.
As with any public gathering, if you are feeling ill, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms within 14 days prior to the MHS Gala, we do ask that you stay home and join us next year or during certain elements available online (bidding, etc.).
Based on current guidance, masks will not be required at the MHS Gala; however, as recommended by the CDC, please consider wearing a mask unless you are actively eating or drinking. MHS will provide masks and have numerous hand sanitizing stations located throughout the venue.
If you would still like to support MHS and all our programs, but are unable to attend, you can still participate. By texting Mhsgala2021 to 243-725 you can still bid on items, vote for your favorites in the fashion show and simply donate. We want everyone who has a desire to help both the animals and residents of our community feel they are part of this annual venture.
All silent auction items can be viewed one week prior to the event, and you can set up maximum bidding on your behalf. If you would still like to attend in person there is still time register at midlandshumanesociety.org/events and follow the steps of the registration process. It is quick and simple.
Thank you to our “Living Life Out Loud” gala sponsors. Diamond Paw Sponsor — the Cimino Family; Platinum Paw Sponsors — Sherry G. Bills-Taylor, Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic and Urgent Pet Care; Gold Paw Sponsors — Omaha-Council Bluffs House Call Veterinarian and Petersen Law, PLLC; Silver Paw Sponsors — Ed & Linda Kemp, Hy-Vee, John and Leslie Southard and Gale and Judy Wickersham.
MHS Pets of the Week:Looking for a running partner? Hiking buddy? Adventure companion? Reyna is your girl.
She is a 10-month-old border collie that has a love for life. She is currently in a foster family because she needed to work on her confidence and socialization. She is good with other dogs and having a confident well-mannered dog would be a great match for her in her forever home.
She has lived with kids and has done well. She is kennel trained and doing well with house training when she is let out frequently. She is still a work in progress but with a little time and effort by the owner, she will make a great dog.
She would be a great potential agility, obedience, or sporting dog of any kind. Please email info@midlandshumanesociety.org to meet her.
Charlie is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat and Betty is an 8-year-old senior kitty who came in with her buddy Rudy (not pictured). They are a bonded pair and would love a place to spend their golden years together.
Zagreus is a 4.5-year-old male shorthair. He has FeLV (Feline Leukemia) and should be the only cat in the household or live with other cats who have already been diagnosed with FeLV. You can see all our available pets at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. Please note, we will be closed each Sunday in September along with Labor Day.