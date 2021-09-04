'Living Life Out Loud' at the 2021 MHS Gala

As with any public gathering, if you are feeling ill, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms within 14 days prior to the MHS Gala, we do ask that you stay home and join us next year or during certain elements available online (bidding, etc.).

Based on current guidance, masks will not be required at the MHS Gala; however, as recommended by the CDC, please consider wearing a mask unless you are actively eating or drinking. MHS will provide masks and have numerous hand sanitizing stations located throughout the venue.

If you would still like to support MHS and all our programs, but are unable to attend, you can still participate. By texting Mhsgala2021 to 243-725 you can still bid on items, vote for your favorites in the fashion show and simply donate. We want everyone who has a desire to help both the animals and residents of our community feel they are part of this annual venture.

All silent auction items can be viewed one week prior to the event, and you can set up maximum bidding on your behalf. If you would still like to attend in person there is still time register at midlandshumanesociety.org/events and follow the steps of the registration process. It is quick and simple.